How many times has a twister submission ended a UFC fight?

Only two fights in UFC history have ended with a twister submission victory.

The first twister was pulled off by none other than UFC legend Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' in his fight with Leonard Garcia.

The Korean Zombie showcases the diversity of his attacks,



when he finishes Leonard Garcia with the first twister in UFC history pic.twitter.com/YQqtbQVW7j — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 26, 2020

It was in March 2011 when Zombie trapped Garcia in a twister and submitted him with only one second left in the second round of the fight.

The South Korean went home with a $50,000 bonus for pulling off the 'Submission of the Night' at UFC Fight Night 24.

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell pulled off the next twister submission in the promotion in December 2019, eight years after Zombie's legendary win.

In a post-fight interview backstage, Mitchell thanked jiu-jitsu specialist Eddie Bravo for the twister win.

"It’s something I do in practice a lot. I’ve seen Eddie Bravo doing it on YouTube and I practised it, practised it and practised it. I remember every step that he told me. I even know the Peruvian twister – it’s the tighter version. I really paid a lot of attention to that video, shout out to Eddie Bravo, and yeah, that’s where I got it from. Me and my teammates are always practising it and it’s a good ground-and-pound stop too. If you don’t want to go for the sub, you can just punish them, and they can’t do anything. But I knew I didn’t have a lot of time left, so I just went straight to the submission." said Bryce Mitchell.

'Thug Nasty' took home $50,000 as a 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

You can watch the interview below:

The Korean Zombie will fight Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29

'The Korean Zombie', one of the most iconic fighters in the UFC, will return to the octagon later tonight to face fellow featherweight contender Dan Ige. The fight will be the five-round main event of UFC Vegas 29.

Zombie's last fight was a decision loss to Brian Ortega in October 2020. Meanwhile, Ige is coming off a spectacular knockout win over Gavin Tucker in March 2021.

