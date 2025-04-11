UFC 314 purses and payouts: How much Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, and others are reportedly making

The UFC 314 purses and payouts are topics of rising interest with the event just a day away. As is often the case, there are no official sources who have disclosed the actual earnings of the fighters scheduled to fight this Saturday. However, there are various reports with estimates on fighter earnings.

Sporty Salaries, for example, reports that light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov will earn $250,000 and $300,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, ex-Bellator great Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire is said to be pocketing $75,000 for his UFC debut, which is unlikely given his placing on the card and high-profile status. His opponent, Yair Rodríguez, is expected to earn $250,000.

The featherweight grudge match between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell will reportedly land them $38,000 and $110,000 each. However, there is doubt about the accuracy of Silva's reported purse.

In the co-main event, rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is reportedly set to pocket a career-high purse of $400,000. His opponent, former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler, is expected to pocket around $500,000.

For the main event, both Sporty Salaries and Marca report a possible $500,000 purse for Diego Lopes. However, when it comes to his opponent, Alexander Volkanovski's earnings, the two outlets differ.

Sporty Salaries claims that the all-time great featherweight will earn around $750,000 for his main event fight, while Marca expects him to earn between $1 million and $2 million.

UFC 314 features a high percentage of former title challengers

Alexander Volkanovski, who headlines UFC 314, is a former UFC featherweight champion, who unsuccessfully challenged for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, his opponent, Diego Lopes, is taking part in his first-ever UFC title fight when they compete for the vacant featherweight belt.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodríguez is an ex-featherweight title challenger, Michael Chandler a former lightweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes a former light heavyweight title challenger, and Yan Xiaonan a former women's strawweight title challenger. Curiously, UFC 314 features just one title fight, which is the main event.

