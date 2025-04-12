UFC 314: Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull: Live round-by-round updates 

A featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio 'Pitbull' will go down later this evening (April 12) on the main card of UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Ad

Rodriguez (16-5) is one of the most prolific strikers in the division. With eight knockouts and five submissions to his name 'El Pantera' sports a true fan-friendly style. While the Mexican holds wins against the likes of Josh Emmett, BJ Penn, and Jeremy Stephens, he is currently on a two-fight skid.

The former interim featherweight champion could very well get back in the title mix with a win this weekend.

'Pitbull' (36-7) is perhaps the greatest fighter Bellator has ever produced. With 12 knockouts and submission finishes, the hard-hitting Brazilian is as well-rounded as they come.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During his Bellator days, he famously knocked Michael Chandler in the very first round.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook Rodriguez is a -198 favorite for the matchup with 'Pitbull' as a +164 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Ad

UFC 314: Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.