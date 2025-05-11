UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Full results

UFC 315 is in the books. The event took place on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and featured 12 fights across seven weight classes. Two title fights were at the top of the card, which featured several rising contenders and established veterans of the sport.

Ad

This article recaps the fights and explores UFC 315 full results.

Main event: Welterweight - Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena (Title fight)

In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad attempted his first title defence against No.5-ranked Jack Della Maddalena. The bout marked Maddalena's return to competition after a 14-month layoff due to an injury. He stepped up for the title opportunity after top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov was forced to sit on the sidelines due to an injury.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While the fight was expected to be a classic wrestler vs. striker clash, Maddalena's wrestling defence and Muhammad's improved fundamental striking added more layers of intrigue to the contest.

Maddalena utilised his lateral movement and footwork to land effective punches on Muhammad while keeping his wrestling threat at bay. The strategy worked through the first two rounds, as Muhammad could not consistently close the distance to attempt takedowns and struggled to match the striking output.

Ad

Maddalena showed good takedown defence in sporadic instances when Muhammad managed to grab hold of him.

Muhammad started answering with pressure and some well-placed shots in the third round, but Maddalena did not budge and even attempted takedowns of his own.

Despite his inexperience in five-round fights, Maddalena displayed composure and the ability to pace himself. Muhammad fought at a heightened pace in Rounds 4 and 5, but absorbed a significant amount of damage while trying to make the fight competitive.

Ad

Maddalena's takedown defence held up, while Muhammad appeared to be fatiguing with relentless grappling, and many of the challenger’s strikes seemed to rock him.

While Muhammad attempted to pressure Maddalena in the final round, the challenger landed the more impactful strikes until Muhammad secured a much-needed takedown.

Muhammad tried to land a few shots, but Maddalena made a successful escape, outclassing Muhammad in the striking exchanges that followed, bloodying up the champion and coming close to getting a finish.

Ad

Maddalena's work was enough to convince the judges, and he was crowned the new welterweight champion with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 X 2)

Co-main event: Women's flyweight - Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot (Title fight)

In the co-main event, two-time women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempted the first defence of her second flyweight title reign against No.2-ranked Manon Fiorot.

Shevchenko was off to a dominant start, bloodying up the challenger in the opening round. While it seemed like she was headed to a decisive and dominant win, Fiorot answered strongly in the following rounds, making the fight a lot more competitive.

Ad

Shevchenko knocked Fiorot down in the fourth round, swinging the momentum heavily in her favor. The impact of the knockdown did not appear to affect Fiorot's confidence in the final round, as she had significant success in the clinch and made the champion work, pushing her to the best of her abilities until the final bell.

The judges scored three of the five rounds in Shevchenko's favor, declaring her the winner by unanimous decision. The win marked the Kyrgyz fighter's 10th UFC title win.

Ad

Ad

Official result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision (48-47 X 3)

UFC 315: Main card results

Featherweight - Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Aldo took control of the action from the get-go, pressuring Zahabi, forcing him to move backwards across the octagon. He was also the one to land the more meaningful strikes frequently, while Zahabi struggled to match the speed and ferocity of Aldo.

Aldo utilized body shots effectively, drawing visible reactions from the Canadian.

Ad

Zahabi eventually figured out the timing and pace, successfully reversing the pressure, but Aldo showed a willingness to engage in chaotic exchanges, which contributed to the Brazilian slowing down significantly.

Zahabi's jab was one of his most effective weapons, which disrupted Aldo's movements, forcing him to reset several times and stopping him from stringing long combinations.

After a relatively close Round 2, both men went to work at a furious pace in Round 3. Aldo had early success and came close to getting a finish after knocking Zahabi down.

Ad

The Canadian survived the onslaught, while Aldos seemed to have spent all of his energy trying to get a finish.

A miscalculated takedown attempt from Aldo caused him to get stuck in the bottom position. Zahabi maintained top position for nearly two minutes, landing heavy elbows and punches on his already tired opponent, bloodying him up with several cuts.

Ultimately, the judges scored the contest in Zajabi's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. Following the defeat, Aldo announced his retirement from professional MMA competition.

Ad

Ad

Official result: Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's flyweight - Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

Former women's strawweight champion Alexa Grasso returned to action for the first time since losing the title to Valentina Shevchenko at the Noche UFC 306 event in September 2024.

Unfortunately for her, rising contender Natalia Silva foiled her plans to make a strong comeback with superior striking. Silva used her clean striking and effective movement to pick Grasso apart from a distance. She thwarted the former champion's attempt to make the fight chaotic while displaying the ability to maintain composure under pressure.

Ad

After three rounds of action, Silva appeared to have done more than enough to deserve a win on the scorecards and walked away with a victory.

Official result: Natalia Silva def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Lightweight - Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Propolec

In the main card opening bout, Benoit Saint Denis faced Kyle Propolec, who stepped up to fight after the Frenchman's original opponent, Joel Alvarez was forced to pull out due to an injury.

Ad

Propolec was unprepared to handle Saint Denis' pressuring style and spent most of the first round fighting off submission and ground-and-pound attacks from the Frenchman.

Saint Denis opened up with his chaotic striking, catching Propolec with several elbows and punches in the open as well as in a clinch.

The fight ultimately ended on the ground, as Saint Denis forced Propolec to tap to a tight arm triangle choke.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Benoit Saint Denis def. Kyle Propolec by submission (Arm-triangle choke) (R2, 2:35)

UFC 315: Preliminary card results

Welterweight - Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Canada's own Mike Malott faced Charles Radtke in the preliminary card headlining bout. Both men engaged in a back-and-forth striking battle in Round 1, catching each other with several noticeable strikes.

While Malott has prematurely emptied his gas tank relatively early in previous fights, he showed improved ability to pace himself, knocking down Radtke with a left hook. He picked his follow-up shots accurately, winning the bout by TKO.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Mike Malott def. Charles Radtke by T/KO (R2, 0:26)

Women's flyweight - Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Grappling ace Jasmine Jasudavicius faced former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the classic rising contender vs. veteran fighter matchup.

Andrae's defensive grappling did not yield expected results in the fight. Jasudavicius distracted her with a few strikes up top and secured an early takedown. She eventually worked her way to the back, forced Andrade to give up the neck with strikes and sunk a tight rear-naked choke. The submission win extended the Canadian fighter's win streak to five.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Jessica Andrade by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:40)

Light heavyweight - Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

In the only light heavyweight bout on the card, Ion Cutelaba and Modestas Bukauskas delivered respectable performances. While Cutelaba appeared to have done more in the early rounds, Bukauskas did his best work in the third round. Two of the three judges scored the contest in Bukauskas' favor, declaring him the winner by split decision.

Ad

Official result: Modestas Bukauskas def. Ion Cutelaba by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Light heavyweight - Navajo Sterling vs. Ivan Erslan

City Kickboxing standout Navajo Sterling secured his second-straight win in the UFC with a unanimous decision triumph over Ivan Erslan. Erslan appeared to have the power advantage while Sterling had an edge in terms of volume. After a relatively close first and second rounds, Sterling unloaded a barrage of punches on an exhausted Erslan in one of the most significant moments of the fight, sealing the victory.

Ad

Official result: Navajo Sterling def. Ivan Erslan by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 29-27)

UFC 315: Early Prelims results

Middleweight - Marc Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Canada's Marc Andre Barriault snapped his three-fight loss streak with a first-round knockout win over Bruno Silva. Barriault scored a knockdown with an elbow to the side of Silva's head during a clinch exchange against the cage. He followed up with punches, and the referee stepped in to save Silva from absorbing unnecessary punishment.

Ad

The defeat marked Silva's seventh defeat in eight fights, as he has not looked the same since his one-sided defeat against Alex Pereira in March 2022, which started the downward momentum of his career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official Result: Marc Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva by KO (R1, 1:27) (Silva missed weight by 1 pound)

Featherweight - Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Jeong Yeong Lee showed promise in the first round of his fight against Daniel Santos. Lee was able to string together effective combinations, outworking Santos and dropping him in the round. However, the Brazilian figured out his timing and implemented his grappling effectively. This stripped Lee of his striking weapons and forced him to fight defensively. Ultimately, Santos emerged victorious on all three judges' scorecards, winning Rounds 2 and 3.

Ad

Official Result: Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Bantamweight - Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Rising contender Bekzat Almakhan, who made his UFC debut with a respectable short-notice performance against Umar Nurmagomedov, showcased his striking skills with a first-round knockout of Brad Katona.

Almakhan intercepted Katona with an uppercut as he tried to duck down to grab hold of him, knocking the Canadian out on impact.

Ad

Ad

Official Result: Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona by T/KO (R1, 1:04)

Check out the UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena full results below:

Main card

Main event: Welterweight - Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 X 2) (Title fight)

Co-main event: Women's flyweight - Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision (48-47 X 3) (Title fight)

Featherweight - Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Ad

Women's flyweight - Natalia Silva def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Lightweight - Benoit Saint Denis def. Kyle Propolec by submission (Arm-triangle choke) (R2, 2:35)

Preliminary card

Welterweight - Mike Malott def. Charles Radtke by T/KO (R2, 0:26)

Women's flyweight - Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Jessica Andrade by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:40)

Light heavyweight - Modestas Bukauskas def. Ion Cutelaba by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Light heavyweight - Navajo Sterling def. Ivan Erslan by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 29-27)

Ad

Early Prelims

Middleweight - Marc Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva by KO (R1, 1:27) (Silva missed weight by 1 pound)

Featherweight - Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Bantamweight - Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona by T/KO (R1, 1:04)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.