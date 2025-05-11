UFC 315 bonus and aftermath: Main event stars get $50K bonus, JDM matches Sean O'Malley after win, new champ reacts to Islam Makhachev call out

UFC 315 just wrapped up. The event delivered unexpected results as underdog challenger Jack Della Maddalena outclassed welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was able to retain the title with a win over next-generation challenger Manon Fiorot.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Belal Muhammad marked the most exciting and competitive fight between two elite welterweights at the peak of their ability, and was declared the Fight of the Night. Both men will earn an extra $50,000 bonus for their efforts.

Additionally, No.9-ranked women's flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius, who secured a dominant first-round submission win over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, won the $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

Canada's Marc Andre Barriault also earned the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his devastating first-round knockout win over Bruno Silva on the early prelims.

MMA journalist Jed I. Goodman shared the list of bonus winners on his personal X handle:

With his UFC 315 win over Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena became the third Dana White's Contender Series graduate to capture the undisputed UFC title after Sean O'Malley (bantamweight) and Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight).

Check out the list of DWCS alumni who fought for the UFC title (Courtesy: @jedigoodman on X):

The outcome of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena marked a significant moment for the lightweight and welterweight title pictures. Reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had expressed the desire to challenge for the welterweight title, especially if Maddalena won in the UFC 315 main event.

When asked to share his thoughts on potentially facing Islam Makhachev in his first title defence, Maddalena said in the octagon interview:

"I think it's a beautiful challenge, you know. He's Pound-4-Pound No.1 and I'm gonna get it back for Volk."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

For reference, Muhammad has trained with Islam Makhachev's team for a while and was reportedly reluctant to face him in professional competition. However, Maddalena's masterful unanimous decision victory over him has opened the door for Makhachev's move up to the 170-pound division.

Makhachev has defeated Maddalena's compatriot Alexander Volkanovski twice in 2023, and he has spoken about avangeing the featherweight champion's losses by defeating Makhachev at welterweight.

Meanwhile, Makhachev's potential move to welterweight is likely to jeopardize his highly anticipated fight against Ilia Topuria at lightweihght.

