UFC 316 purses and payouts: How much Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Kayla Harrison, and others are reportedly making

UFC 316 is primed to light up the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday, June 7, with a loaded card full of high-stakes clashes. Serving as the sixth pay-per-view of the UFC’s 2025 calendar, the event also marks the promotion’s 11th trip to the ‘Gateway City’ and its first return to the venue exactly one year after UFC 302 took place there in June 2024.

The UFC 316 lineup will be headlined by two championship fights. In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his title in a rematch against former titleholder Sean O’Malley. The co-main event features women’s bantamweight queen Julianna Peña putting her title on the line against Kayla Harrison.

UFC 316: How much are Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley reportedly going to make?

With UFC 316 fast approaching, MMA fans are keen to learn what the fighters on the card might be taking home. While official payout figures are still under wraps, informed estimates can be drawn from previous disclosed purses, bonus trends, and each fighter’s contract history with the promotion.

Headlining the pay-per-view event, Merab Dvalishvili is poised to earn one of the biggest paydays of his career. According to BetMGM, 'The Machine' pocketed $550,000 for his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. With the stakes even higher this time, Dvalishvili is projected to earn between $800,000 and $1 million for his rematch with Sean O’Malley.

As for O'Malley, the former champion is expected to see a modest dip in earnings compared to his previous outing. At UFC 306, ‘Sugar’ reportedly pocketed a hefty $3.2 million purse. However, projections for this Saturday night suggest he’ll take home between $2 million and $2.5 million.

UFC 316: How much are Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison reportedly expected to earn?

Julianna Peña is one of the marquee attractions on the UFC 316 lineup due to her status as reigning champion, and her expected earnings reflect that star power. According to BetMGM, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' reportedly earned approximately $1.03 million for her title-winning performance against Raquel Pennington at UFC 307 in October.

For her upcoming title defense against Kayla Harrison, Peña is projected to receive a slight increase, with estimates placing her payday around the $1.5 million mark.

Meanwhile, Harrison may be earning considerably less than the reigning champion, but she’s still on track to secure the biggest payday of her UFC career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is expected to earn between $550,000 and $800,000 for her title challenge. By comparison, Harrison reportedly took home around $175,000 for her win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

