UFC 316 walkout songs: Tracks Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña, and others have used before

UFC 316 is set to electrify the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday, June 7, with a stacked lineup of high-stakes showdowns. As the sixth pay-per-view event on the UFC’s 2025 calendar, it also marks the promotion’s return to the 'Gateway City', exactly one year after UFC 302 was held at the same venue in June 2024.

The card is headlined by a championship double-header. In the main event, reigning bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title in a rematch against former foe Sean O’Malley. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña put her gold on the line against Kayla Harrison.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC 316: Which songs have Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley walked out to?

Walkouts are among the most iconic and emotionally resonant moments on any major fight card, stirring the crowd and amplifying anticipation as fighters make their way to the octagon. More than mere entrances, these dramatic sequences act as a mental trigger for the athletes while electrifying the atmosphere throughout the arena.

Although the official walkout songs for UFC 316 have not yet been confirmed, it’s worth revisiting the entrance tracks these fighters have chosen in past appearances.

With a UFC record of 12-2, Merab Dvalishvili is set to make the second defense of his bantamweight belt. 'The Machine' captured the 135-pound title with a commanding unanimous decision win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024. He followed that up by outpointing the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January, pushing his win streak to 12 consecutive fights.

Dvalishvili has consistently honored his heritage with his choice of walkout music, traditionally entering to the stirring Georgian anthem 'Midi, Midi, Movdivar' by Nicolshow. However, in his last two appearances, ‘The Machine’ opted for a different folk-inspired track—'Samshoblo (Homeland)' by Bani and Chabuka Amiranashvili.

Sporting a UFC record of 10-2 with one no-contest, O’Malley is set to make his second bid for the bantamweight title. 'Sugar' returns to UFC 316 after falling short in his first bout against Dvalishvili.

O’Malley has consistently used Lupe Fiasco’s 2007 hit 'Superstar' as his walkout song, a track that has accompanied him in nearly all of his UFC appearances.

UFC 316: Which songs have Julianna Peña, Kayla Harrison, and others walked out to?

With an octagon record of 8-3, Julianna Peña is set to make the first defense of her second reign as UFC bantamweight champion. She reclaimed the 135-pound title at UFC 307 in October 2024, narrowly defeating former champion Raquel Pennington via split decision.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' is known for switching up her walkout music for each fight, often using her entrance to set a unique tone. For her bout against Pennington, Peña made her way to the cage to 'The Door (Cyril Remix)' by Teddy Swims.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison will be making just her third UFC appearance as she steps into a title fight at UFC 316 following back-to-back victories. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is coming off a gritty unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307, which followed her promotional debut, where she secured a submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Kayla Harrison has remained consistent with her walkout music in the UFC, choosing 'Unbreakable' by Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard for both of her appearances.

Another key matchup on the UFC 316 card will feature the promotional debut of former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, as he squares off against top-ranked contender Mario Bautista.

During his tenure in Bellator MMA, 'No Love' as occasionally made his walk to the cage accompanied by the iconic track 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes.

Meanwhile, Bautista walked out to 'Robot Rock' by Daft Punk in his last octagon appearance, where he earned a split decision win over former featherweight champion José Aldo at UFC 307.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 316 fight card:

Kelvin Gastelum: 'Swag Surfin' by F.L.Y.

Joe Pyfer: 'This Is The New Sh*t' by Marilyn Manson

Vicente Luque: 'See Me Now!' by Jeleel

Kevin Holland: 'Drink Don't Need No Mix' by Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug

Joshua Van: 'I Dont Know Dem' by Chief Keef

Serghei Spivac: 'Shiroka Reka' by Nadezhda Kadysheva

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: 'Pila de Bandera' by Don Miguelo x Mozart La Para x Lapiz Conciente

Khaos Williams: 'Dreams and Nightmares' by Meek Mill

Ariane da Silva: Capítulo 4, Versículo 3 - Instrumental Em Vinil

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.