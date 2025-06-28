UFC 317: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France: Live round-by-round updates

A long-brewing rematch comes to a boil at UFC 317 as flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. Almost a decade removed from their clash (exhibition bout) on The Ultimate Fighter Season 24, the stakes are higher than ever.
Since dethroning Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, Pantoja has successfully defended his title three times, including a clinical finish of Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Now 35, the Brazilian champion looks sharper than ever, with a ground game that can drown even the toughest contenders.
Kara-France, representing City Kickboxing, returns to title contention after falling short against Moreno for interim gold. He surged back with a TKO win against Steve Erceg and punched his ticket to a title shot.
The UFC 317 early prelims kickoff at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The prelims start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. The main card goes live exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and round-by-round updates:
Round 1