UFC 317: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France: Live round-by-round updates

A long-brewing rematch comes to a boil at UFC 317 as flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. Almost a decade removed from their clash (exhibition bout) on The Ultimate Fighter Season 24, the stakes are higher than ever.

Ad

Since dethroning Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, Pantoja has successfully defended his title three times, including a clinical finish of Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Now 35, the Brazilian champion looks sharper than ever, with a ground game that can drown even the toughest contenders.

Kara-France, representing City Kickboxing, returns to title contention after falling short against Moreno for interim gold. He surged back with a TKO win against Steve Erceg and punched his ticket to a title shot.

Ad

Trending

The UFC 317 early prelims kickoff at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The prelims start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. The main card goes live exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and round-by-round updates:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.