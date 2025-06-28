UFC 317: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano: Live round-by-round updates

Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano collide in a pivotal lightweight scrap at UFC 317. Once on the brink of title contention, Dariush now finds himself trying to get past a two-fight skid and prove there’s still some fight left in him.
The 36-year-old returns after over a year-long layoff following back-to-back stoppage losses to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. A win here would stabilize his footing in the top ten and keep his hopes of one last title push alive.
Moicano enters the octagon for the second time in 2025, looking to bounce back after being thrown into a short-notice title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. While he was submitted in that bout, the Brazilian had built serious momentum with a four-fight win streak and remains one of the most entertaining fighters in the division.
The UFC 317 early prelims kickoff at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The prelims start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. The main card goes live exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
