UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 317 main event features a blockbuster showdown for the vacant lightweight title as Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira.
Topuria moves up from featherweight after a dominant 2024 that saw him dismantle Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Now chasing two-division championship status, the Georgian-Spanish fighter aims to add a win over another UFC legend to his resume.
Oliveira, the former lightweight king, is reputed as the division’s, and in fact, the organization's most dangerous submission artist. He looks to become the first two-time UFC lightweight champion. After a narrow loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, Oliveira bounced back by outclassing Michael Chandler at UFC 309.
This matchup poses a lot of intriguing questions. Can Topuria carry his power and pace up to 155 pounds? Will Oliveira’s elite ground game and battle-tested resume prove too much for the former featherweight king?
The UFC 317 early prelims kickoff at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The prelims start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. The main card goes live exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Round 1