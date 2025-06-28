UFC 317: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima: Live round-by-round updates

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jun 28, 2025 03:00 GMT
Payton Talbott (left) takes on Felipe Lima (right) in the opening bout of UFC 317
Payton Talbott (left) takes on Felipe Lima (right) in the opening bout of UFC 317's main card [image courtesy: Getty images]

UFC 317 will see two bantamweight contenders face off in the opening bout of the main card. Payton Talbott, a touted promotional prospect, will be hoping to rebound from the first loss of his career suffered in his previous bout. After accruing a 9-0 record, Talbott's momentum was halted by divisional mainstay Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311. The 26-year old has delivered several notable performances in the octagon already, and will be hoping to make a statement against divisional newcomer Felipe Lima at UFC 317. Lima holds a 2-0 record inside the promotion having made his debut in June 2024 against Muhammad Naimov. The Brazilian holds a 13 fight winnings streak, and will no doubt enter his upcoming clash with confidence having secured victory in his two UFC bouts.

According to ufc.com, Lima is currently a -180 favorite. Don't miss the live covergae and play-by-play updates from Sportskeeda as the first fight from the main card unfolds.

UFC 317: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Liam Fresen

Liam Fresen

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

Edited by Liam Fresen
bell-icon Manage notifications