UFC 317: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 317 will see two bantamweight contenders face off in the opening bout of the main card. Payton Talbott, a touted promotional prospect, will be hoping to rebound from the first loss of his career suffered in his previous bout. After accruing a 9-0 record, Talbott's momentum was halted by divisional mainstay Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311. The 26-year old has delivered several notable performances in the octagon already, and will be hoping to make a statement against divisional newcomer Felipe Lima at UFC 317. Lima holds a 2-0 record inside the promotion having made his debut in June 2024 against Muhammad Naimov. The Brazilian holds a 13 fight winnings streak, and will no doubt enter his upcoming clash with confidence having secured victory in his two UFC bouts.

According to ufc.com, Lima is currently a -180 favorite. Don't miss the live covergae and play-by-play updates from Sportskeeda as the first fight from the main card unfolds.

UFC 317: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

