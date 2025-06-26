UFC 317 walkout songs: Tracks Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, Renato Moicano, and others have used before

The UFC returns with one of their biggest cards of the year, UFC 317 International Fight Week. The 12-fight card will be headlined by two massive title fights. On the heels of Islam Makhachev vacating the UFC lightweight throne, former kings will take the stage to fight for the coveted 155-pound title.

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will lock horns with the highly-decorated former UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira in what could be the most compelling match-up of the year so far.

In the co-main event, surging UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to defend his title for a fourth straight time. Across the cage from him will be a man he's already faced in the past: Kiwi KO artist Kai Kara-France.

Legendary journalist Hunter S. Thompson once said, "A car with the gas needle on empty can run about fifty more miles if you have the right music very loud on the rario". If this is true, then a fighter's walkout song could very well be the fuel that motivates them as they walk into battle.

Let's look at what music the fighters of UFC 317 might be walking out to.

UFC 317: Which songs have Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira walked out to?

While he's undeniably proud of his Georgian heritage, Ilia Topuria chooses to heavily lean on his allegiance to his home country of Spain during his walkouts. In his last outing at UFC 308 against Max Holloway, 'El Matador' walked out to one of the most badass Spanish-language songs ever, Cancion Del Mariachi.

The song, which was popularized by the 90s action film "Desperado', was sang by Hollywood icon Antonio Banderas and the band Los Lobos. Here's the edited UFC 308 walkout version of the song:

As for Charles Oliveira, 'Do Bronx' celebrates his devout Christian beliefs and makes sure the crowd feels the grace of God with him as he walks into battle. At UFC 309 late last year, the Brazilian submission artist came out to Fernandinho's celebrated Christan rock ballad, O Hino.

The euphoric crowd sang the lyrics as 'Do Bronx' marched towards the cage. Needless to say, it's pure goosebumps:

UFC 317: Which songs have Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France, and others walked out to?

Alexandre Pantoja is steadily climibing up the ranks of the greatest champions in history as he notched the second-most title fight wins in UFC flyweight history. Aside from having one of the most intimidating nicknames in all of MMA, 'The Cannibal' also walks out to an equally intimidating song.

In his last outing at UFC 310 against UFC debutant Kai Asakura, Pantoja walked out to 50 Cent's Many Men (Wish Death), from his ground-breaking 2003 album, Get Rich or Die Tryin':

As for his opponent, Kai Kara-France, the Kiwi powerhouse sticks to his roots and walks out to the iconic rap song Maori Ki Te Ao by Stan Walker. He may very well do so again at UFC 317. Despite the song having this laid-back, tropical vibe, the lyrics and music video of the song exude the resilience and ferocity of the Maori people:

Elsewhere on the main card, the No.1-ranked Brandon Royval will face the No.12-ranked Joshua Van in a three-round flyweight bout. In his most recent bout, a main event Fight Night contest with Tatsuro Taira, 'Raw Dawg' walked out to a mishmash of Ol' Dirty Bastard's Shimmy Shimmy Ya and Vicente Fernandez's El Rey.

As for Van, the Burmese-American slugger will make a quick turnaround as his last bout was just over two weeks ago at UFC 316. He walked out to I Don't Know Dem by Chief Keef. UFC 317 will be Va's third fight in the UFC in 2025, and we're barely through the middle of the year. This kid is active.

Other match-ups on the main card include: Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano and Payton Talbott vs Felipe Lima. Here are some of the songs these fighters might be walking out at the event.

In his last bout, Beneil Dariush walked out to Lauren Daigle's Still Rolling Stones:

Fan favorite Renato Moicano walked to to Tupac Shakur's classic All Eyes on Me in his last-minute clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Payton Talbott: Kerosene by Crystal Castles

