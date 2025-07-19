UFC 318: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Live round-by-round updates

Dan Ige and Patrício Pitbull meet in a featherweight showdown that promises fireworks. Ige has fought a lot of top contenders in the featherweight division and is coming off a strong win over Sean Woodson.

Pitbull, the longtime face of Bellator, is still hunting for his first UFC victory. Both fighters are proven, but they seemingly don't have time on their side. A loss here pushes one of them further out of the title picture.

Ige is a clean puncher with genuine knockout power. He can wrestle when needed and carries his power deep into fights. His biggest issue has been output. He waits, sometimes too long, and lets opponents steal rounds.

Pitbull is far more balanced. He’s not a volume striker, but he has dangerous power in both hands. He can also grapple and control position on the ground if the fight hits the mat.

Pitbull has suggested Ige’s grappling has holes, and he may look to exploit that early. But Ige’s takedown defense is solid, and he’s rarely controlled on the ground.

UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Round 1

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

