  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC 319 backup fighter "suspicious" about Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev having potential fight-canceling health issues

UFC 319 backup fighter "suspicious" about Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev having potential fight-canceling health issues

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 15, 2025 08:41 GMT
Backup fighter suspects Dricus du Plessis (left) or Khamzat Chimaev (right) could potentially withdraw from UFC 319 fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Backup fighter suspects Dricus du Plessis (left) or Khamzat Chimaev (right) could potentially withdraw from UFC 319 fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dricus du Plessis is set to face Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 this weekend. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, Caio Borralho claimed that his services as the official backup fighter may be required, as he suspects one of the headliners is carrying a potential fight-ending injury.

Ad

While Borralho is booked to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris next month, he agreed to weigh in as the official backup fighter for the UFC 319 event. Given Chimaev's history of pulling out of fights due to health issues and overtraining, Borralho believes the promotion is being cautious of a last-minute withdrawal.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian outlined his suspicions about the du Plessis vs. Chimaev headliner and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They didn’t say who could get hurt, if it’s Khamzat or Dricus, or what the issue was. I’m suspicious because they said earlier there would be no backup, and out of nowhere, got one. There’s something going on potentially, but I don’t know what that is."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"If we go by the logic, Chimaev has the better chance of pulling out because he’s done that a few times before. We know he trains like crazy, so he always gets hurt... I don’t know how Dricus is doing. He hasn’t posted much on social media... The thing that concerns me about Chimaev is regarding his weight. I saw a picture, and he looks freaking huge, man. We know he sometimes has a hard time making weight." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Ad
Ad

Dricus du Plessis points out why Khamzat Chimaev's previous opponents couldn't beat him

Dricus du Plessis recently shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's perceived invincibility and blamed Chechen-born grappling savant's previous opponents for not imposing their game plan on him.

At a UFC 319 media scrum (via @MMAFighting on X), du Plessis questioned why Chimaev's previous opponents waited for his takedowns and said:

"Yeah, I think at the end of the day, you can go out there and a lot of guys have made this mistake fighting him, going in and saying, 'I need to watch out for that. He's going to shoot. I need to be ready. I have to watch out.' And then they don't do anything until he does shoot and gets them down anyway. You have to go out there and fight, man. Didn't you train?"
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications