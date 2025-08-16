UFC 319: Tim Elliott  vs. Kai Asakura: Live round-by-round updates

Tim Elliott has been a constant presence in the UFC’s flyweight division for over a decade. Known for his unorthodox movement and scrappy style, the veteran has tested himself against champions and rising stars alike.

Kai Asakura entered the UFC with serious momentum from his RIZIN run, where he beat names like Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. His debut came against champion Alexandre Pantoja, where he showcased his striking before falling to a submission in round two. Now he gets a chance to prove himself against another seasoned contender.

Elliott’s awkward angles and grappling-heavy approach could challenge Asakura’s rhythm. Meanwhile, Asakura’s sharp hands and finishing instinct make him a threat at any moment.

UFC 319 takes place Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. Viewers in India can catch it on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

