UFC 319: Tim Elliott  vs. Kai Asakura: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 16, 2025 08:37 GMT
Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Tim Elliott has been a constant presence in the UFC’s flyweight division for over a decade. Known for his unorthodox movement and scrappy style, the veteran has tested himself against champions and rising stars alike.

Kai Asakura entered the UFC with serious momentum from his RIZIN run, where he beat names like Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. His debut came against champion Alexandre Pantoja, where he showcased his striking before falling to a submission in round two. Now he gets a chance to prove himself against another seasoned contender.

Elliott’s awkward angles and grappling-heavy approach could challenge Asakura’s rhythm. Meanwhile, Asakura’s sharp hands and finishing instinct make him a threat at any moment.

UFC 319 takes place Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. Viewers in India can catch it on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
