UFC 320: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:04 GMT
Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Josh Emmett and surging prospect Youssef Zalal square off in an interesting featherweight showdown in the main card of UFC 320.

Emmett has long been a staple of the top 10. At 40, he continues to compete against the division’s best. He holds wins over notable names and always poses a threat to change a fight with a single punch. His experience and resilience make him a tough test for anyone entering the rankings.

Zalal, meanwhile, represents the opposite end of the spectrum. He's a younger fighter looking to establish himself among the elite. Since returning to the UFC, Zalal has strung together a series of impressive victories, displaying improved grappling, pace, and all-around skill. His ability to mix striking with submission threats makes him a difficult opponent to prepare for and signals his arrival as a legitimate contender.

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

