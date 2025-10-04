UFC 320: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal: Live round-by-round updates

Josh Emmett and surging prospect Youssef Zalal square off in an interesting featherweight showdown in the main card of UFC 320.

Emmett has long been a staple of the top 10. At 40, he continues to compete against the division’s best. He holds wins over notable names and always poses a threat to change a fight with a single punch. His experience and resilience make him a tough test for anyone entering the rankings.

Zalal, meanwhile, represents the opposite end of the spectrum. He's a younger fighter looking to establish himself among the elite. Since returning to the UFC, Zalal has strung together a series of impressive victories, displaying improved grappling, pace, and all-around skill. His ability to mix striking with submission threats makes him a difficult opponent to prepare for and signals his arrival as a legitimate contender.

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

