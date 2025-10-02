  • home icon
  • UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:34 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev - Source: Getty
Magomed Ankalaev (L) and Alex Pereira after their UFC 313 clash - Source: Getty

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira serves as the main event for UFC 320. The pair met at UFC 313, where Ankalaev pulled off a stunning upset over the then UFC Light Heavyweight champion Pereira.

The Brazilian will be keen to reclaim his title from Ankalaev. Here is the breakdown, stats and much more related to this huge clash.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: UFC record comparison

The current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Ankalaev, has 23 MMA fights under his belt with 20 wins, one draw, one loss and one no contest.

His only MMA loss came on his UFC debut against Paul Craig. Since then, he has been unbeaten in the promotion, and his UFC record stands at 12 wins, one loss, one draw and one no contest.

Pereira is a former kickboxer and has fought 15 times in MMA. The Brazilian holds a record of 12 wins and three losses.

‘Poatan’s’ UFC record stands at 9 wins and two losses. The losses have come at the hands of Israel Adesanya and Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Age comparison

Magomed Ankalaev was born on 2 June 1992 in Dagestan, Russia. The current champion heads into the fight at the age of 33.

The challenger, Pereira, was born on 7 July 1987. The Brazilian is the older of the pair and heads into the clash at the age of 37.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Height, weight and reach comparison

Ankalaev is the shorter of the pair heading into the fight. The defending champion’s height is 6 ft 3 in (1.91m) compared to 6 ft 4 in (1.93m) for Pereira.

The pair each weighed in at 205lbs or 93kg the last time they fought at UFC 313. The challenger, Pereira will also have a reach advantage with the Brazilian’s recorded reach at 79 inches (200cm) compared to 75 inches (192 cm) for Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Knockout ratio comparison

The champion, Ankalaev, has 10 wins by knockout in his MMA career, with a knockout percentage of 43%.

Pereira, on the other hand, has 10 wins via knockout from 15 MMA career fights. The Brazilian’s knockout percentage stands at 66.67%.

