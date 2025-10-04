UFC 320: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC bantamweight championship will be on the line in the co-main event of UFC 320 as Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his title against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili has been on a roll this year, racking up dominant victories through his trademark pressure and wrestling-heavy approach.

His pace, durability, and control have made him one of the most difficult fighters to solve. Now, he looks to secure another defense and cement his reign over one of the UFC’s deepest divisions.

Sandhagen arrives at this fight with the biggest opportunity of his career after an impressive stretch of victories. Known for his diverse striking, movement, and creativity, he brings a style built to challenge Dvalishvili’s forward pressure. Sandhagen has shown the ability to finish fights with both striking and opportunistic grappling.

The clash between Dvalishvili’s grinding style and Sandhagen’s dynamic skillset makes this matchup compelling. If the champion can dictate the pace and drag the fight into his preferred rhythm, another defense is likely. However, if Sandhagen can manage range, keep the fight standing, and punish Dvalishvili’s entries, the title could change hands.

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Round 1

