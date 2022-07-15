UFC 4 new fighter update today: Find out the latest stats

A new fighter update for the mixed martial arts simulator UFC 4 is live. The latest update has tweaked the stats of certain fighters. According to a post by @CombatESportsM on Twitter, the stats of six fighters have been updated.

The reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has seen a boost in multiple stats, probably owing to his trilogy win against Max Holloway at UFC 276

The champion's in-game avatar sees improvements in speed, head movement accuracy, footwork, and clinch-control departments.

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM Alexander Volkanovski: +2 Speed ,+1 Accuracy, +3 Head Movement, +3 Footwork, +2 Clinch Control (93), -1 Cardio Alexander Volkanovski: +2 Speed ,+1 Accuracy, +3 Head Movement, +3 Footwork, +2 Clinch Control (93), -1 Cardio

Former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway's stats have dropped owing to his convincing unanimous decision loss against the reigning champion. Holloway's speed, accuracy, head movement, cardio, and accuracy stats have taken a hit.

The fighter, however, has gained a +1 for his chin.

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM Max Holloway: -1 Speed, -2 Accuracy, -1 Head Movement, -1 Footwork, -3 Cardio, +1 Chin Max Holloway: -1 Speed, -2 Accuracy, -1 Head Movement, -1 Footwork, -3 Cardio, +1 Chin

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler sees stat reductions after his TKO loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC 276, while former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos sees stat adjustments after his KO loss to Rafael Fiziev at UFC on ESPN 39.

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM Robbie Lawler: -1 Speed, -1 Power, -2 Accuracy, -2 Block, -1 Head Movement, -2 TDD, -2 Submissions , -2 Clinch Control, -2 Legs , -4 Recovery Robbie Lawler: -1 Speed, -1 Power, -2 Accuracy, -2 Block, -1 Head Movement, -2 TDD, -2 Submissions , -2 Clinch Control, -2 Legs , -4 Recovery

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM RDA: +1 Power ,-1 Block ,-2 Kick Speed ,-1 Takedowns, -1 Recovery RDA: +1 Power ,-1 Block ,-2 Kick Speed ,-1 Takedowns, -1 Recovery

Since his UFC 276 loss to champion Israel Adesanya, various stats of No.2 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier have been reduced.

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM Jared Cannonier: -1 Power, -5 TDD, -3 Clinch Striking, -1 Clinch Control Jared Cannonier: -1 Power, -5 TDD, -3 Clinch Striking, -1 Clinch Control

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett also sees stats adjustments in the new update, most likely based on his winning performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN 37.

Combat eSports Media @CombatESportsM Josh Emmett: -2 Accuracy , +2 Head Movement, +4 Cardio +2 Recovery Josh Emmett: -2 Accuracy , +2 Head Movement, +4 Cardio +2 Recovery

UFC 4's new and improved career mode

EA Sports' latest mixed martial arts simulator UFC 4 has made significant strides in providing fight fans with a highly interactive career mode. Let's take a look at some of the major features.

Coach Davis

Coach Davis is the game's new interactive coach character. Davis will help fighters navigate the fight world through various stages of their careers. This new addition to the game lets players understand the coach-fighter dynamics deeply.

Watch the UFC 4 career mode trailer below:

Fighter Evolution System

The fighter evolution system lets players improve their character based on the disciplines they use while fighting or training. One's playstyle will determine which of the five sparing techniques will improve, including wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai.

Relationship System

The relationship system lets players make friends and rivals in the octagon. Players can now call out other fighters through social media or build friendly relationships with fellow athletes and invite them to training camps.

Watch the UFC 4 reveal trailer below:

Multiple paths to the UFC

Gamers can now choose to pave their way to the UFC through the amateur circuits, World Fighting Alliance, or Dana White's Contender Series. Players can even turn down fight offers if they think they are not yet up for the challenge.

