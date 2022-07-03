UFC fighters and fans hail Alexander Volkanovski following Max Holloway trilogy win, urges 'The Great' to go for lightweight strap 

Alexander Volkanovski has well and truly settled the debate over who's the greatest featherweight on the planet right now. The Australian defended the 145lbs title against former champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at the recently concluded UFC 276 pay-per-view.

Volkanovski had already beaten Holloway in their first two meetings but many claimed that 'Blessed' should have been declared the winner in their rematch. That aside, the Hawaiian put away top contenders like Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez to set up a trilogy fight with 'The Great.'

While Holloway promised to finish Volkanovski in the third fight, it was the champ who showed up big time on the night. 'The Great' put up an absolute clinic, outstriking one of the most prolific strikers in UFC history over five rounds. Holloway's bruised and bloodied face following the fight told the story of the Australian's complete domination on the night.

Volkanovski was declared the winner via lopsided unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 50-45 in favor of the champ. Fight fans across the world were in awe of the Australian and congratulated him on social media for delivering a masterful performance. Some of them also urged the king of featherweights to move up to lightweight and challenge for champ-champ status in the UFC.

Check out some tweets by fighters and fans praising Volkanovski below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Volk needs to get a chance a double champ status Volk needs to get a chance a double champ status

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Would anyone be surprised if the UFC ends up making Volkanovski vs. Islam for the vacant lightweight title if they can't come to terms with Oliveira? Would anyone be surprised if the UFC ends up making Volkanovski vs. Islam for the vacant lightweight title if they can't come to terms with Oliveira?

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 Volkanovski is damn good at fighting. This is a 5 round master class. #UFC276 Volkanovski is damn good at fighting. This is a 5 round master class. #UFC276

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 The biggest skill of volk how he closes the distance The biggest skill of volk how he closes the distance

Alexander Volkanovski reveals plans for the future

Alexander Volkanovski has weighed in on his future following the win over Max Holloway at UFC 276. During his customary post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the Australian said he wants to remain active and keep fighting.

Having run through the 145lbs division already and with no clearly established contender in the division yet, Volkanovski is eyeing a move to the lightweight division.

Volkanovski said that he wishes to fight the winner of the upcoming bout for the vacant lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and whoever is named as his opponent next.

Should he manage to become a two-division UFC champion, 'The Great' promises to continue defending both belts simultaneously.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

