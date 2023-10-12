UFC 4 update: What changes have been made in patch note 27.00?

EA Sports recently released an update for the UFC 4 game with a number of changes. Following the release of previous updates, new fighters were added to the roster and minor bug fixes were also made.

However, players were experiencing several issues with the game and the developers have tried to fix them with the latest patch note 27.00. The new update will feature added information and details about the new edition of the game, UFC 5.

General stability fixes have also been made along with gameplay performance improvements which will enhance the overall gaming experience of the players. Moreover, a number of other minor tweaks have also been made.

That said, users can now download the UFC 4 patch note update 27.00 for free on PlayStation and Xbox.

UFC 4: When is the next edition of the game releasing?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the UFC game, UFC 5, to drop. The previous edition of the game, UFC 4, was released back in August 2020. Over three years after its previous version, the next edition of the game is set to release on October 27, 2023.

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be a playable character in the game, marking his return after being a part of the game back in EA Sports MMA in 2010. Fans who pre-order the deluxe edition will have access to boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

Regarding the cover athletes, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will be on the cover of UFC 5's standard edition. The game will also have a deluxe edition with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya being on its cover. Those who pre-order the deluxe edition of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will enjoy early access starting from October 24, with a price of $69.99.

It is worth noting that UFC 5 will be exclusively available on the latest-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and won't be accessible on the previous-generation consoles like PlayStation 4.