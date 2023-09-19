UFC 5 Deluxe edition: What separates the Israel Adesanya cover game from the standard version? All you need to know

EA Sports' highly-anticipated upcoming video game UFC 5 is set to release on October 27th, 2023. Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will serve as the cover stars on the standard edition, while UFC 4 cover star Israel Adesanya is set to serve as the cover star of the Deluxe edition. Both games will only be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The standard edition will cost $69.99, while the Deluxe edition will cost $99.99. According to EA Sports' official website, the Deluxe edition will feature 3-days early access, as well as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Fedor Emelianenko as playable characters.

It will also feature a Bruce Lee Bundle, 4 Alter Egos (Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko), an Origins Bundle (Conor McGregor [2013], Leon Edwards [2015], and 22 Vanity Items), a 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle (4 Vanity Items), and Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5).

Fans who preorder the standard edition will receive Muhammad Ali as a playable character, 2 Alter Egos (Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko), a 30th-Anniversary Vanity Bundle (4 Vanity Items), and Online career mode XP boosts (x5).

Those who are new to the game may prefer the standard edition, which runs $30 cheaper. More experienced players, however, particularly those who plan to put in plenty of hours on the video game, could be better suited by picking up the Deluxe edition.

Check out EA Sports' official announcement of their upcoming UFC 5 video game below:

Alexa Grasso defends Valentina Shevchenko being named as UFC 5 cover star

At the time of the announcement of UFC 5, Valentina Shevchenko was the only cover star who did not have a belt. Alexa Grasso, who defeated 'Bullet' to capture the women's flyweight title at UFC 285, defended her opponent's position as a cover athlete ahead of Noche UFC.

Speaking at the media day for the event, Grasso was asked if she believed she was more deserving of being the cover star, and she responded:

"No, I don't think they made a mistake. We can't forget about everything she has done for the sport. She's a big star. It's not like just a win gets you all the credit you have done. Right now, I have to earn that. I have to have a lot of title defenses and then, after, I would hope that I could have my face on the cover of the game."

Check out Alexa Grasso's comments on the UFC 5 cover below:

While Grasso was able to retain her title via a controversial split decision draw, she likely has a long way to go before winding up as a video game cover star. She seems aware of that reality, however, and appears determined to be in a position to receive such an honor.