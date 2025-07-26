UFC Abu Dhabi: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Abu Dhabi Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming flyweight fight scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds. The matchup means much to both men, though for different reasons.Almabayev was previously on a stunning 17-fight win streak before a crushing TKO loss to Manel Kape, leaving him 21-3, with three knockouts/TKOs and 9 submissions. The bout with Ochoa will be his first since the loss, and how he recovers from defeat after such a long win streak will be telling.Meanwhile, Ochoa, who is 8-1, with seven knockouts/TKOs and just one submission, is a guaranteed finisher. He has never gone to a decision, but did suffer his first professional loss recently to Lone'er Kavanagh on his UFC debut. Fortunately for him, he bounced back by chinning Cody Durden.A win would get him back to his streaking ways. The odds, though, are close. Almabayev is -115, while Ochoa is -105. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time), but the fight is at about 3:45 PM E.T. / 12:45 PM P.T. / 11:45 PM G.S.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming flyweight fight.UFC Abu Dhabi: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose OchoaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3: