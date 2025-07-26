  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Abu Dhabi: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Abu Dhabi: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 09:32 GMT
alma
Asu Almabayev (left) vs. Jose Ochoa (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

The UFC Abu Dhabi Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming flyweight fight scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds. The matchup means much to both men, though for different reasons.

Ad

Almabayev was previously on a stunning 17-fight win streak before a crushing TKO loss to Manel Kape, leaving him 21-3, with three knockouts/TKOs and 9 submissions. The bout with Ochoa will be his first since the loss, and how he recovers from defeat after such a long win streak will be telling.

Meanwhile, Ochoa, who is 8-1, with seven knockouts/TKOs and just one submission, is a guaranteed finisher. He has never gone to a decision, but did suffer his first professional loss recently to Lone'er Kavanagh on his UFC debut. Fortunately for him, he bounced back by chinning Cody Durden.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A win would get him back to his streaking ways. The odds, though, are close. Almabayev is -115, while Ochoa is -105. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time), but the fight is at about 3:45 PM E.T. / 12:45 PM P.T. / 11:45 PM G.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming flyweight fight.

Ad
Ad

UFC Abu Dhabi: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications