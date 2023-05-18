UFC alum Cat Zingano announces OnlyF*ns with exclusive DMs and other content

Former UFC star Cat Zingano has announced her OnlyF*ns with exclusive DMs and other content.

Interestingly, this would be her second stint on the site. Zingano had an OnlyF*ns page back in 2020 as well, however, she decided to close it after she received abuse and hate towards her content.

Cat Zingano took to Twitter to announce that she is partnering up with OnlyF*ns again. While revealing that paid members will get access to her behind the scenes photos and videos along with nutrition tips, exclusive DMs, and more, she said:

"I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @OnlyFans! Join to find behind the scenes photos & videos, nutrition tips, motivation, day in the life, training live streams & interacting through DMs"

Cat Zingano is a veteran in the sport of MMA. She had her first fight in the UFC back in 2013 against Miesha Tate which was also the second-ever women's matchup in the history of the company.

After beating Tate via TKO, in her UFC debut, Zingano went on to have a rather disappointing career in the company and racked up just three wins while losing four bouts. She was ultimately released by the UFC in 2019.

Is Cat Zingano fighting Cris Cyborg next?

After being released from the UFC in 2019, Zingano signed a contract with Bellator and made her debut in the organization in 2020 against Gabby Holloway. She is undefeated in the organization have fought four times.

Most recently, Cat Zingano was seen in action against Leah McCourt earlier this year in March. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding her next bout and it looks like she might enter the cage against fellow former UFC superstar Cris Cyborg.

While they have never fought each other, the two have quite the rivalry. Cris Cyborg has made numerous claims about Cat Zingano ducking her ever since being signed to Bellator. On the flip side, Zingano has clapped back by suggesting that a potential bout was being delayed because of Cyborg's free agency.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2023/3/31/2366… Cat Zingano ‘can’t really care’ whether or not Cris Cyborg returns to Bellator ( @MikeHeck_JR Cat Zingano ‘can’t really care’ whether or not Cris Cyborg returns to Bellator (@MikeHeck_JR) mmafighting.com/2023/3/31/2366… https://t.co/ElEGjg52dC

However, it is worth noting that Cris Cyborg has recently signed a new contract with Bellator. That said, it will be interesting to see if the two former UFC stars can take their rivalry to the cage in the future or not.

