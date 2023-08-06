UFC alum Jeremy Stephens of 'Who the F is that guy' fame gets pieced up in UD loss to Chris Avila at Paul vs. Diaz 

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight fighter Jeremy Stephens is one of the most violent individuals when it comes to fighting in the cage or a ring. However, the ‘who the f*** is that guy’ interaction with Conor McGregor at the UFC 205 press conference is probably the only thing that most casual fans probably remember him for. Post-retirement from professional MMA, Stephens forayed into boxing and had to take an ‘L’ against Chris Avila on August 5.

Stephens fought Stockton native and fellow former MMA fighter Chris Avila on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) event. Avila, who has trained with the legendary Diaz brothers, put on a striking clinic against Stephens in the six-round contest.

Avila greatly outlanded the 37-year-old as the total strike tally stood at 141-81. The judges scored the contest 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 to award a unanimous decision win to the Stockton native.

Although Chris Avila was in control for the majority of the fight, the fourth round stood out as the most dominant. Long combos to the head and the body staggered Jeremy Stephens in the round.

Avila’s performance was reminiscent of the Diaz brothers’ high-volume boxing style. Meanwhile, Stephens resorted to loading up on high-power shots to seal the fight as it was slipping out of the hand. However, Avila managed to stay out of harm's way to emerge victorious

Jeremy Stephens is yet to taste victory in his boxing career

The loss to Chris Avila did not help Jeremy Stephens’ record which now stands at 0-1-1 [W-L-D]. Stephens made his boxing debut against former foe and MMA great Jose Aldo in April 2023. The fight took place on the undercard of the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis event.

The back-and-forth action between the veterans ended via a majority draw. However, Stephens carries dynamite in his hands and is always one punch away from his next win.

