UFC alum Rob Wilkinson pens honest statement on shocking PFL suspension

Ex-UFC fighter and current PFL light star Rob Wilkinson's testing positive for banned substances has led to his suspension from the PFL.

Nevada Athletic Commission awarded the punishment to Wilkinson on Tuesday. As per that, he will remain suspended for nine months and will have to pay a fine of $7500 along with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 as drug testing fees. The Commission also requires him to undergo clean testing before he can return to competition in Nevada

Robert Wilkinson, while addressing his suspension, penned down an honest and moving note on his Instagram, thanking his fans and explaining his absence from PFL 2023 wrote:

"Firstly, I would like to thank you for your support over my career, and I want to provide you all with an explanation for my nonattendance in the 2023 PFL season:

'Razor' bravely admitted to failing an in-competition drug test, which ultimately led to his PFL suspension besides, affirming to reflect on the reasons which caused his suspension. He minced no words while taking responsibility for his actions and the price he's paying for it:

"I have and will continue to reflect on all the reasons that led me down this path, but regardless of these reasons, I am extremely disappointed in myself. I want to emphasize that I wholeheartedly accept full responsibility for the choices I have made and the consequences that have come with it."

Rob Wilkinson resolved to put his suspension behind him and move ahead with the future challenges in PFL 2024 as he looks forward to bringing the light heavyweight title back to Australia.

Failed drug tests of MMA fighters including Rob Wilkinson invoke sharp reaction from UFC competitor

Seven fighters from the MMA promotion PFL have tested positive for banned substances and have been awarded punishments for that.

From victories overturned to fines and suspensions, the sentences include everything. The list of suspended fighters also features the PFL 2023 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson and ex-UFC title challenger Thiago Santos in it.

Reacting to a tweet that posted the punishment failed fighters have received, UFC welterweight competitor Mike Chiesa expressed his anger and disappointment. Chiesa, seeking more stringent suspension against the suspended fighters, tweeted:

"F**k you if you cheat and do steroids while competing in MMA. You should be suspended for two years minimum."

Pertinently, due to his suspension, Rob Wilkinson has been withdrawn from his bout against Ty Flores that was supposed to take place at PFL 4 on June 8. 'Razor' will now miss the entire 2023 due to his sentence.

