UFC alum takes aim at Jimmy Kimmel with angry four-word message in the wake of Aaron Rodgers spat

Ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields slammed late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for his past comments against people who refused to get vaccinated.

Kimmel has been embroiled in a social media feud with American Football quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested that Kimmel had ties with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel refuted the 40-year-old’s claims with a furious reply on X and threatened legal action:

“Dear A**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields responded to Kimmel’s post with a four-word message:

“Go f*** yourself Jimmy."

Shields reminded the late-night show host of his controversial comments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel had said that Americans who refused to take the vaccine and chose to treat or prevent the infection by using ivermectin should be denied hospital access.

For the uninitiated, ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug that was not approved by the FDA for treating COVID-19. However, it was widely used during the peak of the pandemic and thousands of prescriptions were reported monthly. Kimmel received backlash for making fun of potentially fatal situations.

UFC alum Jake Shields reacts to a viral clip of an Israeli woman claiming to have killed Palestinian civilians

Jake Shields has been a vocal critic of Israel and has expressed his sympathy for the Palestinian cause after the military dispute flared up between the two in October 2023.

The former UFC title challenger recently shared a video clip of a woman claiming to be a member of the Israeli army on his X account. The woman appears to be rejoicing about killing two Palestinian people.

Although her claims have not been verified, Shields stated that she represents a large section of the Israeli community:

“She was thrilled to kill two innocent civilians. Obviously, Israel has some good people but as a culture, they are homicidal maniacs with an unreal bloodlust. They also to really enjoy torturing and humiliating their prisoners.”

