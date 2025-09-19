UFC analyst points out "little chink in the armour" of 'The Fighting Nerds' team in light of Jean Silva losing to Diego Lopes

UFC analyst Michael Chiesa recently shared his thoughts on 'The Fighting Nerds' team in light of Jean Silva losing to Diego Lopes last weekend. While Chiesa lauded the Brazilian MMA gym members for their success in the sport, he explained how they could get better and fix their issues.
Lopes beat Silva via second-round knockout at Noche UFC last weekend, making him the third member of 'The Fighting Nerds' gym who suffered a loss in less than a month. Silva's teammates Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy also tasted defeat at UFC Paris earlier this month. Borralho lost to Nassourdine Imavov via unanimous decision, while Ruffy was submitted in the second round by Benoit Saint Denis.
In an interview with Mike Bohn, Chiesa shared his two cents on the situation and said:
"Everybody online that's saying, 'Oh, The Fighting Nerds are done.' Shut up. That's still one of the best teams in the world. This is what happens when you pit the best against the best."
He continued:
"If I were to give one bit of a critique, if I were [part of] The Fighting Nerds, put more emphasis on wrestling. You guys should bring in an American wrestler, bring in somebody from the Eastern Bloc to kind of help you guys fill that gap, because they do everything else perfectly. That's just been the little chink in the armour, so to say, is the wrestling. If they can figure that out, those guys are going to win a lot of big fights." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch the full interview below:
Jean Silva addresses Diego Lopes loss with bold comeback vow
Jean Silva recently shared his thoughts on the Diego Lopes loss at Noche UFC and addressed 'The Fighting Nerds' team going through a rough patch. Silva took accountability for the loss and vowed that Caio Borralho, Mauricio Ruffy, and he would work on fixing their mistakes.
In a video statement shared to his social media handles (via @ChampRDS on X), Silva addressed his loss and said:
“Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me... I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything, just wanting to throw down... I ended up fighting alone. I wasn’t connected with my team. So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.”
He continued:
“One thing you guys were right about... The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”