UFC analyst speculates on Dustin Poirier's possible final opponent while sharing astonishing take on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash

UFC legend Dustin Poirier, after a remarkable 16-year MMA career, is preparing for one final bout before retiring from the sport. Having joined the UFC in January 2011 following the WEC acquisition, Poirier’s journey has been filled with notable victories, including wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Michael Chandler, and two consecutive wins over Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, anticipation grows over a possible super-fight between reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight king Ilia Topuria. During a recent episode of The Anik & Florian podcast, UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed that he doesn't foresee the champion vs. champion bout coming to fruition.

"I don't have any informed speculation here. But I do not believe that they're going to do Islam Makhachev versus Ilia Topuria, I really dopn't believ that's going to be the case."

Speculating on Topuria's next foe at lightweight should the Spaniard leave the featherweight division, Anik suggested potential fights against Poirier and former champion Charles Oliveira, adding:

"So I do think it's going to come down to a non-championship setting, Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier at 55, and I think they probably do Volkanovski versus Diego Lopez for the vacant featherweight championship or maybe an interim championship."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below:

Dustin Poirier shares his take on a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier has dismissed talks of a final bout against rising lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett. Despite growing fan chatter about a potential matchup, Poirier insists his retirement fight will be against a fellow legend.

Pimblett, fresh off a career-best win against King Green at UFC 304, has vaulted into the top 15 of the lightweight rankings. While there was talk of a bout between the Brit and Poirier, 'The Diamond' shot down the notion during an interview with Jim Rome:

“See, that’s an interesting fight but not for my retirement fight, you know, it’s legends only, man."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

