UFC announcer Bruce Buffer is breaking up with people on celebrity booking app Cameo

No UFC event is complete without the booming voice of Bruce Buffer introducing the fighters moments before a bout begins. The legendary announcer has now taken his unique style to celebrity booking app Cameo and people are using it for a unique purpose of their own - to break up.

Bruce Buffer was requested to do an interesting and offbeat Cameo video, which would be different from the regular birthday and anniversary wishes, that is going viral. True to his style, Buffer sent a message of breakup from his Cameo in a manner only Buffer can - with unmatchable enthusiasm.

He even uses his iconic catchphrase - 'It's time!' - to announce the break-up.

The message can also be used to tell someone to get over their break-up, but it is not quite as jarring as the alternative.

Bruce Buffer - The Veteran Voice of the Octagon

Even though Bruce Buffer is currently associated with UFC in a different capacity, he was once into martial arts as well. At 13 years of age, Bruce Buffer ventured into the sport, learning judo and even earning a green belt in the discipline.

Later on, he was introduced to Tang Soo Doo after moving from Philadelphia to Malibu, and he went on to acquire a second-degree black belt in that as well. Two back-to-back concussions forced Bruce Buffer to give up his martial arts career at 32, but also gifted the world with the 'Veteran Voice of the Octagon' later on.

Bruce Buffer has his own signature moves inside the Octagon when introducing the two contestants. 'Buffer 180 degree' is a special move reserved for co-main and main events where he spins a full right angle from pointing across the octagon to pointing towards the corner.

After months of encouragement from fellow announcer Joe Rogan, Bruce Buffer pulled a 'Buffer 360 degree' at UFC 100 during the main event introduction of Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar.

His show-of-respect move is the 'Buffer Bow', which till recently the world had seen only once - for Randy Couture. He repeated the move for Anderson Silva at The Spider's last octagon fight at UFC Vegas 12.