UFC announces Dustin Poirier's return for June 27th card

Dustin Poirier will be returning to the UFC for the first time since his heartbreaking loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Diamond' will square off against the talented Dan Hooker in an exciting bout.

Dustin Poirier

UFC has officially announced yet another exciting fight, this time at the Lightweight Division. Dustin Poirier is all set for his return to Octagon action against the highly-talented Dan Hooker on June 27th card.

UFC took to their official social media handles in order to reveal the main event for June 27th, featuring Poirier and Hooker. President Dana White also revealed the full card details to John Anik on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel.

Dustin Poirier to return at UFC on June 27th

Dustin Poirier will be making his highly-awaited return to the Octagon for the first time since his undisputed Lightweight Championship bout loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 last year.

Poirier was on an incredible run in the UFC, defeating Max Holloway to win the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in Khabib's absence last year. However, his run came to a heartbreaking end when he fell short of an upset against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242.

However, 'The Diamond' will look forward to getting back to winning ways when he takes to the Octagon on June 27th against the very talented Dan Hooker. 'Hangman' is currently on a three-fight winning streak and in his last Octagon outing, Hooker defeated Paul Felder in Auckland, New Zealand.

Hooker's three-fight winning streak saw him overcome the likes of Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick in the UFC's Lightweight Division. However, a win over Poirier would arguably be the biggest win for 'Hangman' in his UFC career so far.

Here is the official announcement made by the UFC:

The card will also feature Mike Perry going toe-to-toe with Mickey Gall in an exciting Welterweight bout.

What's the next UFC event?

UFC will be returning this weekend with UFC on ESPN 10, featuring Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica 'Evil' Eye in the main event of the show. Despite the latter missing weight for the main event showdown, the fight will go on and the co-main event of the evening will be featuring Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson in a Middleweight clash.

Roberson also ended up missing weight for the fight but the event will move forward, as usual, given this was the third time UFC had booked Roberson vs. Vettori. The UFC will also be inaugurating the UFC Fight Island next month as the promotion prepares to take over the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for multiple events.