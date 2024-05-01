UFC anti-doping test history database: How many test sessions do Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg have ahead of UFC 301?

UFC 301 is poised to electrify the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this weekend, boasting a stacked lineup of fights. This event marks the promotion's 12th visit to Rio de Janeiro and first since UFC 283 in January 2023.

Headlining the event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight championship against challenger Steve Erceg. The fifth pay-per-view of 2024 marks the Brazilian's second title defense, while Erceg seeks to etch his name in history as the first Australian fighter to contend for the 125-pound belt.

According to a recent report by combat sports journalist Jed I. Goodman on X, the new anti-doping test system overseen by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), also encompassing results from previous testing conducted by USADA, has made the test samples of UFC 301 main event fighters publicly accessible.

Since making his UFC debut against Eric Shelton in January 2017, 'The Cannibal' has undergone testing on 39 occasions. Notably, his most frequently tested years, with seven tests each, were 2017 and 2023.

Conversely, Erceg has been subjected to testing eight times since his debut against David Dvorak last June, with a peak of six samples collected last year.

Pantoja is currently riding high on a five-fight win streak, underscored by a resounding unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 last December. His crowning moment came at UFC 290 in July 2023, where 'The Cannibal' clinched the flyweight title with a split decision triumph over former adversary Brandon Moreno. Pantoja's professional record stands at 27-5, with 10 victories achieved by way of submission.

Meanwhile, 'AstroBoy' maintains an impressive 11-fight win streak, three of which were secured within the UFC octagon. His most recent victory came via a second-round knockout over Matt Schnell last month.

Erceg has primarily competed under the regional banner of Eternal MMA. Bursting onto the UFC scene at UFC 289 last June, 'AstroBoy' made a significant impact with a unanimous decision victory over Dvorak. Erceg boasts a career record of 12-1, with six victories secured through submission.

Who else is set to fight on the UFC 301 fight card?

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg: flyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez: bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino: light heavyweight

Ihor Potieria vs. Michel Pereira: middleweight

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho: middleweight

Preliminary Card

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore: featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo: strawweight

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai: lightweight

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis: featherweight

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose: lightweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy: lightweight

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite: women's flyweight

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel: lightweight

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas: flyweight