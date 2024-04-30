UFC 301 walkout songs: Tracks Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, Jose Aldo, and Anthony Smith have used in the past

UFC 301 is set to rock the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this weekend with a stacked lineup of fights. The upcoming event will signify the promotion's 12th visit to Rio de Janeiro, marking its return since UFC 283 in January 2023.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight championship against challenger Steve Erceg. This fifth pay-per-view event will see the 34-year-old Brazilian's second title defense while Erceg aims to make history as the first Australian fighter to vie for the 125-pound belt.

'The Cannibal' is currently enjoying a five-fight win streak, highlighted by a commanding unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 last December. He secured the flyweight title at UFC 290 in July 2023 with a split decision win against former rival Brandon Moreno. Notably, Pantoja has triumphed over renowned fighters such as Alex Perez, Manel Kape, and Matt Schnell in the past.

Meanwhile, 'AstroBoy' is soaring with an impressive 11-fight win streak, three of which were secured within the octagon. His latest triumph came in the form of a second-round knockout victory over Schnell just last month. The 28-year-old Perth native has predominantly fought under the regional banner of Eternal MMA. Erceg burst onto the UFC scene at UFC 289 last June, where he made an impactful debut with a unanimous decision triumph over David Dvorak.

In the co-main event of UFC 301, Jonathan Martinez is preparing to welcome former longtime featherweight champion Jose Aldo as he makes his return to the promotion in a bantamweight bout.

'Dragon' is currently riding a wave of success with a six-fight win streak, culminating in a second-round knockout victory over Adrian Yanez last October. The 30-year-old American's most recent defeat came in March 2021, when he suffered a TKO setback against Davey Grant.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer bid farewell to the UFC following a defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August 2022. Since then, he has ventured into boxing, stepping into the squared circle three times, including one exhibition match. Aldo's career never fully regained its momentum following his consecutive losses to Max Holloway in 2017. In his last nine octagon appearances, he accumulated a record of 5-4.

The UFC has assembled a decent roster of fights, featuring a diverse range of matchups that include established veterans like Anthony Smith and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as well as promising up-and-coming prospects.

A crucial element of an exhilarating fight card lies in the fighter entrances, which substantially heighten the atmosphere preceding each bout and play a pivotal role in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously selected by some of the fighters featured on the UFC 301 card.

Which songs did Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg walk out to?

Sporting an 11-3 UFC record, Alexandre Pantoja aims to maintain his hold on the flyweight title while extending his unbeaten streak. 'The Cannibal' has made a tradition of striding to the infectious beats of 'Many Men (Wish Death)' by 50 Cent, a choice he's stuck with since his triumphant debut against Eric Shelton back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg, boasting an undefeated 3-0 record in the octagon, is anticipated to make his walkout to the sounds of 'You Don’t Mess with Jim' by Jim Croce. Interestingly, this is the same song that 'AstroBoy' chose for his entrance during his showdown against David Dvorak at UFC 289.

Which songs did Jose Aldo, Anthony Smith, and others walk out to?

With a UFC record of 13-7, Jose Aldo is eager to make his return to the octagon and prove that he's still at the top of his game. The 'King of Rio' is expected to uphold his tradition of entering to the beats of 'Run This Town' by Jay-Z ft. Rihanna, Kanye West, a song that has been his steadfast walkout anthem for an extended period.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Jonathan Martinez, with a 10-3 record in the octagon, aims to maintain his momentum and potentially secure a spot in the top-10 rankings of the bantamweight division. 'Dragon' is known for his diverse choice of entrance music throughout his career. However, in his last bout, he made his walkout to the sounds of 'El Papa de los Pollitos' by Los Tucanes De Tijuana.

Martinez has also previously entered to the tune of 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain?' by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Among the other notable fighters on the UFC 301 card is former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, who aims to rebound from his third-round knockout defeat to Khalil Rountree Jr. last December. He currently boasts a 12-9 UFC record.

While 'Lionheart' has varied his walkout music in the past, 'Return of the Mack' by Mark Morrison is a song he has frequently chosen. Additionally, Smith has previously walked out to 'Real Muthaphuckkin G's' by Eazy-E.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 301 lineup:

Vitor Petrino: 'Abertura Oficial Vitor Petrino' by DJ Ruan do Primeiro and Mc Mininin

Michel Pereira: 'Torce Oolho' by Gustavo Lima & Hugo & Guilherme

Paul Craig: 'Victory Over the Sun' by Biffy Clyro

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 'T.N.T.' by AC/DC

Ihor Potieria: 'Another Love' by Tom Odell