UFC does not ask for my opinion - Jon Anik admits he has issues keeping his 'mouth shut' about personal takes

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik loves his job and tries to brush aside personal opinions while performing his duties during fights. However, in light of the recent Colby Covington verbal tirade, the 44-year-old admits that, at times, he has issues shutting off his personal takes.

'Chaos' recently went after Anik on social media after the commentator suggested that Belal Muhammad, who is on a nine-fight win streak, is perhaps more deserving of a title shot than Covington.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Anik addressed his rationale for pitching Belal Muhammad as a potential welterweight title contender over 'Chaos', while also addressing how personal opinions sometimes gets the better of him:

"I really do try to start in my lane. Now, there are times where I feel the need... to go public and either give a fighter like Belal Muhammad a platform based upon what he has accomplished or push out a tweet that suggests, 'Man, I understand why Colby is getting the shot, but can we at least acknowledge that Belal Muhammad hasn't lost in several years.'"

He added:

"But no, they [UFC] do not ask for my opinion, and I am, happily gainfully employed as the lead play-by-play voice for the UFC and I want to stay that way. But at the end of the day, as Joe Rogan always says, we are professional fans. Our hearts are invested in this as fans. And sometimes, despite my twin brother's greatest efforts to shut my mouth, sometimes I can't always touch my top lip to my bottom lip the way I should."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below:

Jon Anik-Colby Covington: When 'Chaos' threatened to kill the UFC sportscaster

After the UFC 286 pay-per-view, Dana White confirmed that former two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington, who served as the official backup for the welterweight main event, will be next in line for a title shot.

However, Belal Muhammad feels that 'Chaos' doesn't deserve to fight for the title. In fact, in a now-deleted tweet, 'Remember the Name' claimed that Covington is being favored for the title fight solely based on his skin color.

Jon Anik also defended Muhammad's claim to the title in a social media post.

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170 ! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro. Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro.

A furious 'Chaos' got personal in his response to the sportscaster's claims, issuing a grave threat to his life:

"So he associates with racism in Belal Muhammad. And Jon Anik, I don't want your kids to grow up without a dad. Just realize you live in Boca, I live in Miami, mother*****r, you're not too far from me so you better shut your f***ing mouth, you poked the bear, now you get the best it comes after you."

Catch Colby Covington's comments in the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes