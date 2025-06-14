UFC Atlanta: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski: Live round-by-round updates

Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski meet in a pivotal middleweight clash at UFC Atlanta.

Ad

Shahbazyan was once considered one of the division’s brightest young stars. He stormed into the UFC with four straight wins in under a year, cracking the rankings early. But consistency has been an issue ever since.

He’s gone back and forth between losses and wins over his last five fights. His most recent win came in February, when he stopped Dylan Budka by TKO.

Meanwhile, Petroski has found a steadier rhythm. The strong grappler has gone 8-2 in his first 10 UFC fights and is currently riding a three-fight win streak. In February, he earned a decision win over Rodolfo Vieira, using his pressure and wrestling to control the action. Known for his grinding style, Petroski has also shown a knack for finishes with eight finishes in 13 career wins.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC Atlanta Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski clash:

Round 1

Petroski lands a few solid calf kicks to open the attack. Shahbazyan is waiting to counter with his right hand. A lot of feints and jab exchanges from both fighters. Shahbazyan and Petroski have both stuck to a staple, jab followed by low kick approach in the first frame. Shahbazyan hurts Petroski with a solid punch. Clean body kick and a jab to close out the round.

Ad

Our Score: 10-9 Shahbazyan

Round 2

Shahzabyan is pushing forward to negate any takedown attempts from Petroski. Stinging jab splits open the guard from Shahzabyan. Petroski fires back with a three-punch combination. A very disciplined approach from Shahbazyan in this fight. Shahzabyan pressures Petroski against the fence, but couldn't capitalize on it. Petroski shoots for a takedown, but Shahzabyan gets back on his feet immediately. This has been a very low-output fight so far. Good combination against the fence from Shahzabyan.

Ad

Our Score: 10-9 Shahzabyan (20-18 overall)

Round 3

Shahzabyan gets on the attack after a brief pause due to an accidental clash of heads. Petroski shoots for a takedown, only to be defended by his opponent. Shahzabyan is stringing together good combinations now. Petroski lands two kicks and eats two digging body shots in return. Shahzabyan hurts Petroski's left hand with two sniper kicks. Petroski is struggling to throw, but he manages to land two short punches after a takedown entry.

Ad

Our Score: 10-9 Shahzabyan (30-27 overall)

Official Result

Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Andre Petroski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 29-28).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.