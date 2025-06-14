UFC Atlanta purses and payouts: How much Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Rose Namajunas, and others are reportedly making

The UFC Atlanta payouts are of significant interest to the MMA fandom, with the event just hours away. The card features several high-profile names in the sport, like Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Rose Namajunas, Cody Garbrandt, and Edmen Shahbazyan.

A few years ago, the names on this card would have been on a blockbuster pay-per-view. Times, though, are different, and that also means that the fighters in question are earning different purses. As always, there is no official payout report released by the UFC, but estimates can be made.

For Kamaru Usman, though, most of his past earnings must be discounted, as the bulk is from his championship days. According to MMA Salaries, though, he earned between $1 million and $750,000 for his last two fights, which were losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards.

Against Buckley, he is likely to earn a little less. This isn't a PPV, and both Chimaev and Edwards are bigger names than 'New Mansa.' Expect Usman to earn around $500,000. Meanwhile, Marca reports that Buckley usually earns between $100,000 and $50,000.

As Buckley is facing his first ex-undisputed champion, he likely stands to earn around $120,000. Meanwhile, as per Marca former UFC women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas usually makes around $200,000. So that should be the range of her fight purse for UFC Atlanta.

Another former UFC champion, ex-bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt, competes this evening. Unfortunately, there's very little to go on regarding his post-championship run in the promotion. So, it's up in the air what he could be pocketing this evening.

UFC Atlanta has title implications for one fighter

The main event of UFC Atlanta pits the dynamic Joaquin Buckley against former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. A win over 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' who is one of the greatest 170-pounders in history, would almost certainly earn Buckley a welterweight title shot, as it would be his seventh consecutive win.

For Usman, a win would only serve to snap his three-fight losing streak, as he is coming off of two losses to Leon Edwards and a more controversial loss to unbeaten middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev on short notice.

