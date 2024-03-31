UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot: Full video highlights

Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot collided in a highly anticipated flyweight matchup this past Saturday night at UFC Atlantic City (UFC on ESPN 54), which took place at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.

Both fighters entered the contest riding impressive win streaks. The 23-year-old American had won nine fights in a row. Fiorot, on the other hand, had put together an 11-fight win streak.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Watch Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot enter the fight event:

Watch both fighters walk out to the octagon:

Heading into the first round, Blanchfield tries an early guillotine attempt:

The two flyweights get into some impressive striking exchange:

Fiorot throws some impressive blows towards her opponent:

Blanchfield steps up with a more aggressive approach heading into the fourth round:

The highly anticipated bout went the full five rounds, with Fiorot emerging victorious via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 50-45 in her favor.

The opening round saw Fiorot land several early punches before Blanchfield threatened with a guillotine choke attempt. The fighters remained on their feet for most of the round, with Blanchfield connecting with a punch combination in the closing minute.

The second round featured a reversal of fortunes as Blanchfield scored a takedown, only to have Fiorot gain top control. They returned to striking exchanges, with Blanchfield's takedown attempts consistently thwarted by Fiorot's strong defense.

Fiorot continued to counter Blanchfield's aggressive attacks in the third round, landing a heavy knee to the body. The fourth round saw Blanchfield attempt another takedown with no success before the fight remained largely on the feet with striking exchanges.

The final round was highlighted by Blanchfield landing a heavy head kick, but Fiorot weathered the storm and maintained control with her jab. A late clinch attempt by Blanchfield was thwarted, and the fight ended with both fighters trading blows in the pocket.

Fiorot's impressive win over the highly-touted Blanchfield solidifies her position as a top contender in the flyweight division. With her perfect record intact, 'The Beast' is undoubtedly on the fast track towards a title shot.