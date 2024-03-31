UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot: Live round-by-round updates 

UFC Atlantic City was headlined by a five-round flyweight clash between Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield. The event was held on March 30 and the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey served as the venue.

Prior to the clash, both fighters were on an impressive run. 'Cold Blooded' was riding a nine-fight win streak whereas Fiorot had one 11 fights in a row.

So, many fans were excited to see how this scrap between two top flyweight contenders would unfold.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot: Live round-by-round updates

Round 1

Fiorot landed several punches in the opening seconds of the fight. 'The Beast' scored a takedown but Blanchfield got ahold of her neck, attempting a guillotine choke. The two athletes then got back on their feet and Fiorot got out of the submission attempt.

'Cold Blooded' landed a combo of punches on the French fighter. In the last minute, Blanchfield rushed in and attempted several shots, leading to a clinch between the two fighters against the cage.

Round 2

Blanchfield scored a takedown but it was reversed by Fiorot, who got into top position. The two flyweights got back to their feet and traded strikes. 'Cod Blooded' attempted another takedown but it was stuffed by her opponent.

The 24-year-old charged at her opponent multiple times, trying to land shots. Fiorot, for the most part, managed her distance well and countered many of Blanchfield's striking attempts.

Round 3

Blanchfield landed a body kick. Fiorot responded with a side kick to her opponent's body. 'The Beast' continued to counter Blanchfield as the 24-year-old kept rushing in to attack. The French fighter landed a heavy knee to 'Cold Blooded's body. A good round for Fiorot.

Round 4

Blanchfield came out aggressive but Fiorot kept her at distance with her jab and kicks. 'Cold Blooded' shot for a takedown but found no success. The two traded strikes on the feet for the remainder of the round.