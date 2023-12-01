UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan weigh-ins: Find out the official weight of headliners here

The Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan matchup is a pivotal one at lightweight, and it could determine the next wave of the division's title challengers. However, for Dariush and Tsarukyan to step into the octagon, they must hit the mark at the UFC Austin weigh-ins.

With the pair's bout being contested at 155 pounds, it is imperative that both men make weight. Beneil Dariush stepped on the scale at 156 pounds, which is the exact limit for non-championship fights at lightweight. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan weighed in at 155.5 pounds, also acceptable for non-title fights.

The fight is important for both men, albeit for different reasons. Dariush is intent on rebounding from a crushing TKO loss to Charles Oliveira, which snapped his eight-fight win streak. At 34 years old, his athletic peak is closer to its end than its start, so this may be his last chance to mount a title-challenging campaign.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, is looking to extend his two-fight win streak into three consecutive victories. Tsarukyan has long been heralded as a future title contender, with the potential to one day win the divisional strap. If he manages to overcome Dariush, it could spark his first true run at the title.

Unfortunately, Tsarukyan will have to focus. He and his team were recently involved in a backstage altercation with fellow 155-pounder Bobby Green, who is also fighting at UFC Austin and previously disparaged Tsarukyan as a fighter, labeling him boring, among other things.

Is Beneil Dariush a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt?

Beneil Dariush is a well-rounded mixed martial artist with deceptive knockout power in both hands. While he can certainly crack, his bread and butter is his grappling game. He is a strong takedown artist, and an even better grappler once the fight hits the mat. What fans may have also realized, is that he is a black belt.

The Iranian-American's past efforts against the likes of Tony Ferguson, also a well-regarded grappler, highlight his skills on the ground. Under third-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Romulo Barral, Beneil Dariush earned his own Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.