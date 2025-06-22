UFC Baku: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.: Full results

The UFC Baku event is officially in the books. The Fight Night took place in the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. This marked the promotion's first-ever visit to the country. The fight card featured 12 bouts across nine different weight classes.

Main event: Light heavyweight - Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

In the main event, former champion Jamahal Hill returned to face No.7-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.

Both fighters kicked off the fight with leg kicks. Rountree Jr. appeared to have much more power behind his kicks. Hill's lead leg was compromised since the second round of the fight, and had to switch his stance to minimize further damage. The swelling and bruising were clearly visible on the right calf of 'Sweet Dreams'.

Rountree Jr. appeared to have dropped Hill to the canvas on several occasions, but was only credited with one official knockdown. The 35-year-old fought a patient and technical fight, unleashing perfectly timed powerful combinations that hurt the former champion. Rountree Jr. cruised through the fight and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Jamahal Hill via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 X 2)

UFC Baku: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr: Main card results

Lightweight - Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

In the co-main event, Rafael Fiziev clashed with Ignacio Bahamondes. This was a technical bout as both fighters chose to engage with caution throughout the majority of the fight.

Fiziev was able to overcome Bahamondes' significant size advantage and landed crip combination punches after closing the distance. 'Ataman' also implemented his wrestling and secured multiple takedowns, which played a big role in his unanimous decision win.

Official result: Rafael Fiziev def. Ignacio Bahamondes via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Heavyweight - Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizwan Kuniev

Curtis Blaydes locked horns with UFC debutant Rizan Kuniev on the main card. Blaydes showcased his experience and wrestling by taking Kuniev done in the first round and landing decent blows. Kuniev fired back in the second round landing heavy blows. 'Razor' was able to use grappling to his advantage again in the third-round, as he edged a decision victory against 33-year-old.

Official result: Curtis Blaydes def. Rizwan Kuniev via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Catchweight: Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Tofiq Musayev made his UFC debut against surging contender Myktybek Orolbai in a three-round main card bout. Orolbai showcased his grappling pedigree by taking Musayev down multiple times in the first round and silencing the home crowd. Towards the end of the round, he secured a kimura lock, which forced Musayev to tap.

Official result: Myktybek Orolbai def. Tofiq Musayev via submission (R1,4:35)

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

Nazim Sadykhov locked horns with Nikolas Motta in what turned out to be one of the greatest fights in history. Motta had Sadykhov in trouble early as he wobbled him in the first round and unloaded a flurry of strikes.

Sadykhov bit down on his mouthguard and showcased tremendous heart. He landed a picture-perfect hook in the second round, that knocked Motta out unconscious.

Official result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Nikolas Motta via T/KO (R2,4:17)

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad

Muhammad Naimov faced Bogdan Grad to kick off the main card. This was an action-packed bout and Naimov's volume punching and aggression were enough to grant him a unanimous decision victory in a highly competitive fight.

Official result: Muhammad Naimov def. Bogdan Grad via unanimous decision (29-28)

UFC Baku: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree: Preliminary card results

Welterweight: Ko Seok-hyeon vs. Oban Elliot

The welterweight clash between Ko Seok-hyeon vs. Oban Elliot closed out the preliminary card. In this bout, Seok-hyeon's ground game was on point, as successfully landed six takedowns, with a control time of over 10 minutes on the ground.

Official result: Ko Seok-hyeon def. Oban Elliot via unanimous decision (30-27)

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Park Jun-yong

Park Jun-yong was hit by an illegal knee strike by Ismail Naurdiev during the second round of their preliminary card bout. Jun-yong chose to continue and ended up taking control of the fight. The South Korean could not open his eye after the illegal blow and Naurdiev suffered a two-point deduction penalty for the same.

Official result: Park Jun-yong def. Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision (29-26 X 2, 29-25)

Women's bantamweight: Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Melissa Dixon

Darya Zheleznyakova adopted an aggressive game plan and used her striking effectively to defeat Melissa Dixon in the rematch. She had suffered a TKO defeat in their previous meeting.

Official result: Darya Zheleznyakova def. Melissa Dixon via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula

Klaudia Sygula fought a tactical fight against Irina Alekseeva. She used the right amount of aggression and effectively countered Alekseeva and also showcased her skillset on the ground.

Official result: Klaudia Sygula def. Irina Alekseeva via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum

Tagir Ulanbekov had a wrestling based gameplan coming into this fight. However, Azat Maksum denied all of his takedown attempts. Ulanbekov had to make adjustments and found success in the striking department.

Official result: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 X 2)

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman

The heavyweight clash between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Mohammed Usman kicked off the preliminary card. It was a lackluster bout, with both fighters struggling to land anything of significance.

Official result: Mohammed Usman def. Hamdy Abdelwahab via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

