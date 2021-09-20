UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher hints that Sean O'Malley has agreed to fight him in December

Brian Kelleher has hinted on social media that Sean O'Malley has agreed to fight him before the end of the year.

Kelleher and O'Malley have been going back and forth for some time now. It appears they will finally be able to sort out their differences inside the UFC octagon in the coming months.

Brian Kelleher is currently coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Domingo Pilarte in August. Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, picked up a TKO stoppage against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July. Neither man is currently ranked but they may well be one fight away from breaking into the top 15.

Kelleher recently posted an image of himself and O'Malley, paired with the following caption:

"She said yes @SugaSeanMMA"

Whilst this is, of course, far from definitive, Brian Kelleher also recently retweeted a screenshot of an interaction with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch. Kelleher and Welch appeared to come to an agreement for a fight against O'Malley on December 11.

Brian Kelleher vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 269?

The date mentioned by Brian Kelleher and Tim Welch is the day the UFC is targeting to hold UFC 269. With December still some time away, not all the fights have been confirmed for the pay-per-view. However, it is heavily rumored that the card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Amanda Nunes will also defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena, whilst UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time. Fighters such as Ryan Hall, Cody Garbrandt, Kai Kara-France and Maycee Barber are also set to feature on the card.

Sean O'Malley would certainly bring even more star power to the card. His last fight was the opener to a PPV event headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's trilogy bout. Whilst he is not ranked, O'Malley has a huge following, which would no doubt raise the profile of the card exponentially.

