"Rob Font was piecing him up"- UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling recounts Marlon Vera vs. Rob Font

Despite walking away with the victory after putting a beating on Rob Font, Marlon 'Chito' Vera has come under criticism from bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who believes the Bostonian was piecing up the Ecuadorian.

Discussing the matchup between 'Chito' Vera and Rob Font, bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling gave his honest opinion, insisting he wasn't too impressed with Vera's efforts throughout the fight, which you can check out here.

"He beat Rob Font in a very dominant fight. It's hard for me to say that,[but Vera] had the bigger moments that almost caused the fight to stop... Rob Font was piecing him up in almost every single round and then got caught with something huge, and then dropped, and then from there it was just bad."

In rounds one, two, and three, Font landed over double the amount of significant strikes and even managed to land a takedown against his well-rounded opponent. But despite being hit with over 100 more strikes, Vera was able to punish the American and drop him in three separate rounds.

The five-round war, which was awarded with a fight of the night bonus, is one of the few bouts in the promotion's history that clearly proves damage means more than output to a some judges.

After his impressive four-fight win streak came to an end, Font has now suffered back-to-back losses and hopes to get back in the win column next time out. A standout performance against Cody Garbrandt pushed the bantamweight into title contention, but his string of bad form in the cage puts him in danger of dropping out of the top ten.

When does Aljamain Sterling fight next?

Aljamain Sterling is in preparation to defend his bantamweight strap for the second time when he comes face-to-face with T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event at UFC 280.

'Funk Master' is out to once again prove his doubters wrong and intends on another stellar performance after his split decision victory over Petr Yan last time out.

Sterling has collected some huge wins throughout his MMA career, but he is now aiming to overcome the threat posed to him by arguably his toughest test to date. He will hope to convincingly defeat T.J. Dillashaw at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016