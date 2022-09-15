"None of that EPO bullsh** over here" - UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling trolls T.J. Dillashaw ahead of grueling cardio session on the tracks

Aljamain Sterling has taken a jibe at former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw ahead of their fight at UFC 280. Sterling, who's the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, trolled Dillashaw by bringing up the latter's history of erythropoietin aka EPO use.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling posted a video featuring his preparations for his highly-anticipated clash against T.J. Dillashaw. The video showcased Sterling getting through multiple intense training sessions.

The 33-year-old notably partook in a grueling cardio session on the tracks. Sterling and his training partners, including his friend and fellow UFC bantamweight elite Merab Dvalishvili, did six 400-meter sprints. They had 30-second rest periods between the sprints. The sprints were to be completed in 120 seconds each.

Speaking to the camera after the sprint workout session, Sterling jibed at Dillashaw over his EPO usage. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO in his pre-fight and post-fight drug tests in relation to his January 2019 flyweight bout against then-UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

ESPN MMA @espnmma TJ Dillashaw speaks for the first time since testing positive for EPO and being suspended two years by USADA (via @TJDillashaw TJ Dillashaw speaks for the first time since testing positive for EPO and being suspended two years by USADA (via @TJDillashaw) https://t.co/8j3oAmPr9N

EPO is a banned PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) that's known to improve cardio and overall athletic performance. Dillashaw served a two-year suspension from professional MMA competition for the positive test. Dillashaw returned to the octagon in July 2021 and beat Cory Sandhagen via split decision to earn a bantamweight title shot.

Dillashaw also confessed to having used EPO but claimed that it was only for his bout against Cejudo. Insinuating that Dillashaw cheats by using banned PEDs such as EPO to improve his cardio, Sterling stated:

"Cardio the hard way, baby. None of that EPO bullsh** over here. Blue-collar work ethic. I'm gonna f**k this motherf**ker up. Watch."

Watch Sterling discuss the topic at 4:18 in the video below:

Anthony Smith believes Aljamain Sterling could finish T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280

UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his belt against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22nd. In an edition of MMA Pros Pick with James Lynch, UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith broke down the aforesaid matchup and lauded Sterling for his most recent performance.

'Lionheart' suggested that Aljamain Sterling's grappling masterclass in his rematch against Petr Yan in April has led him to believe that 'Funk Master' could beat and possibly finish T.J. Dillashaw. Noting that Dillashaw's the better striker while Sterling's the better grappler, Smith said:

"So, I think if Aljo starts fast and can jump on Dillashaw right away and slow him down, wear him out a little bit, I think he can be really successful. I would definitely favor Aljo, I think it's going to be close and competitive. If there's a finish, though, I would say it's probably Aljamain finishing Dillashaw."

Watch Smith's assessment below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85