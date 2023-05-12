UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann points out where Henry Cejudo went wrong against Aljamain Sterling (Exclusive)

UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo's UFC 288 bout against Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo returned to the octagon this past weekend after a three-year lay off to challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling. 'Triple C' ended up losing the bout via split decision. While some have attributed Cejudo's loss to "ring rust" Stamann has a different opinion.

As per Cody Stamann, people tend to underestimate the skills of Aljamain Sterling and that is where Henry Cejudo also went wrong in their UFC 288 bout.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 33-year-old UFC bantamweight said:

"I think people underestimate like how good he is at controlling range and really like how he makes you fight his fight. I mean, I think Cejudo definitely underestimated him and then he started getting smacked on the outside, he couldn't find his way in. I thought they, I mean, I know a lot of people didn't like the decision but I honestly thought Aljo was up 4-1."

Catch Stamann's comments below (8:02):

Cody Stamann opens up about his upcoming fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade

The 33-year-old is set to enter the octagon later this weekend at UFC Charlotte to take on Douglas Silva de Andrade in a three-round matchup.

In what seems to be his toughest test so far, Cody Stamann is prepared to bring his A-game into the octagon later this weekend. While speaking about his upcoming fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade, the 33-year-old praised Andrade for his toughness but also claimed to be a level above him.

During the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Cody Stamann had this to say about his upcoming opponent:

"He's tough man, there's no quit in that guy, you know what I mean? Like he's just a, he's just a tough dude. He's never goonna take himself out of a fight. He's never gonna look for a way out. You know, with that being said, I think he beat Chito long before Chito was who he is and I don't see him being at the same level that I'm at in terms of anywhere."

Catch his comments below (0:45):

