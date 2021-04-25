UFC bantamweight Danaa Batgerel wants to fight Sean O'Malley or Jose Aldo after impressive UFC 261 victory

UFC bantamweight Danaa Batgerel has asserted that he wants to fight Sean O’Malley or Jose Aldo after his impressive UFC 261 victory.

Hailing from Mongolia, the 31-year-old Danaa Batgerel secured one of the biggest wins of his career at UFC 261. Batgerel defeated Kevin Natividad in spectacular fashion via first-round TKO at UFC 261.

At the post-fight press conference (Video courtesy: MMA Fighting), Danaa Batgerel answered several questions. Opening up on when he’d like to return and which fighter he’d like to face next, Danaa Batgerel said that he’d like his next opponent to be either Sean O’Malley or Jose Aldo. Batgerel’s translator present, during his post-fight presser, stated the following in English –

“He (Danaa Batgerel) wants to fight as soon as possible again. And he wants to fight Jose Aldo and Sean O’Malley, or whatever who is the top in his bantamweight (division).”

Furthermore, upon being questioned as to why he’d specifically said that he’d like to fight Sean O’Malley and Jose Aldo, Danaa Batgerel revealed that Aldo is one of his favorite fighters. Batgerel’s translator stated –

“Because Jose Aldo is one of his favorite fighters. And he was champion before, and he (Danaa Batgerel) used to watch his fights. And he (Danaa Batgerel) is actually inspired by him. So, he wants to face him.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Danaa Batgerel’s thunderous left hook and a few follow-up strikes helped him beat Kevin Natividad at UFC 261. Batgerel has subsequently received significant praise for the power and technique he displayed at UFC 261.

Danaa Batgerel, Sean O’Malley, Jose Aldo, and many more highly skilled MMA fighters are aiming for UFC bantamweight gold

Sean O'Malley (left); Jose Aldo (right)

The belief is that Danaa Batgerel still needs to rack up a few more wins before he’s booked against big-name opponents such as Sean O’Malley or Jose Aldo. That said, Batgerel is a highly skilled fighter in his own right, as are O’Malley and Aldo.

The UFC bantamweight division is considered to be one of the most competitive weight classes in all of MMA right now, with names such as Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz, Cory Sandhagen, TJ Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley, Jose Aldo, and many more aiming to capture the UFC bantamweight title.

Presently, the UFC bantamweight title is held by Aljamain Sterling who won it via disqualification from Petr Yan at UFC 259 (March 2021). Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling in round four of their fight, following which the Russian fighter was disqualified.

Resultantly, Aljamain Sterling was declared the winner and became the first fighter to win a UFC title by way of disqualification. Which fighter would you like to see Danaa Batgerel face next? Sound off in the comments.