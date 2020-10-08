Surging UFC women's bantamweight contender Irene Aldana saw her hype train brought to a screeching halt in the main event of last weekend's UFC Fight Island 4 that took place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

Facing what was the toughest test of her professional career in Holly Holm, Irene Aldana failed to impress, being outclassed by the former champion in every aspect of the game over five long rounds. Irene Aldana succumbed to a unanimous decision loss after enduring five rounds of brutal punishment from "The Preacher's Daughter" and the Mexican bantamweight must now start from scratch once again if she hopes to have the much-coveted gold title wrapped around her waist someday.

While many fans had been speculating if Irene Aldana would make changes in her coaching team after the devastating defeat at the hands of Holm, the former took to Instagram to say that she will not be parting ways with her current coach and will instead stick to the existing team and work her way back up.

Check out what Irene Aldana said on Instagram below.

No ... I'm not leaving my coach and I'm not going to change teams ... if I'm in the top 5 of the division in the UFC, competing with the strongest opponents in the sport. It is not because I got there alone. My career began at age 25 and now I can face female fighters whose career started many years ahead. We lose together and we win together. We are going to continue growing together and I am SURE that despite everything the time will come when I bring that belt to Mexico.

Do you remember my previous victories? For which everyone was congratulating me. I learned all that from the same coach who accompanies me today in this defeat. This is sport ... there are many things that happens before ... during and after competitions that not everyone can see. I am beyond happy and confident that my team and I ... together we will go far. If you join us and want to be part of the process ... with ups and downs ... we are happy to share it with you and we appreciate your love and support. To people who do not think so.