UFC bantamweight legend teases retirement, wants "last dance" to "bitter death" in 2025

Former UFC bantamweight king Dominick Cruz has given an update on his future in the multi-billion dollar promotion. The 39-year-old recently had a conversation with TMZ Sports where he spoke about his fighting career.

Cruz shared that he wished to compete one more time inside the UFC octagon before parting ways with the sport. When asked about the possible timeline for his return, 'The Dominator' shared that he originally intended to make a comeback this year but now it looks like he will likely compete in 2025.

"I'll tell you, I think I got a last dance, I want one last dance in me. Just go out there and have fun. And when I say fun, I mean fight to the bitter death and see what I have in me... I'm ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like... I wanted to get after it this year but it's not looking like a matchup is getting negotiated exactly the way it is.

"There's some guys out there that looked really good. The whole division is stacked. So, it's been incredible to be part of that division but probably early next year is what's gonna work in the line-up."

When was Dominick Cruz last seen in action in UFC?

Dominick Cruz has been out of action for more than two years. His last octagon appearance came in August 2022 when he locked horns against Marlon Vera at a UFC Fight Night event. Their five-round clash headlined the card which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The night did not go well for the former champion as Vera landed a brutal head kick in the fourth round that knocked Cruz out.

Cruz has not fought since then but he has been performing his duties as a commentator.

Considering 'The Dominator' will turn 40 years old in March 2025, it is likely that his next UFC fight might mark his retirement from the sport.

