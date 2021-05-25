UFC betting lines: How to bet on UFC fights?

UFC fights are always hard to predict, which compounds the excitement when viewers place bets. A person good at analyzing fights and odds can make a lot of money when placing bets on UFC cards.

There are various websites fans can use to place bets. DraftKings, Betway and MyBookie are examples of the same. Most such websites require a user to register before they start betting.

If you are a beginner, you must learn a few things before jumping into the betting world.

Here is a list of different UFC bets you can make on any given Fight Night.

UFC Moneyline Bets

Moneyline is the simplest and most popular type of bet placed on a UFC fight card. This bet only looks at the winner of a fight. Odds are placed upon the competitors, depending on the favorite and underdog.

For example, for Israel Adesanya's fight against Marvin Vettori, the 'Last Stylebender' is a favorite, with odds of -250. To win $100 on Adesanya, one would have to place a bet of $250.

Meanwhile, Vettori is the clear underdog heading into their matchup with odds of +200. In this situation, one stands to win $200 on placing a $100 bet.

Over/Under UFC Bets

Can you believe someone bet $25,000 on Mariya Agapova at UFC on ESPN 15? https://t.co/ukMDQvqygz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 23, 2020

In this type of bet, one has to predict the length of a fight. An over/under number is determined and one must predict whether the fight will finish over or under the line set.

For example, if the line set for a 3-round fight is 1.5 rounds, one has to guess whether the fight will last longer than (over) or less than (under) 1.5 rounds.

Prop UFC Bets

These are fun side bets that one can indulge in while watching the fights. This type of bet allows people to predict the round in which the fight will get over, the type of finish and more.

For example, one could place bets on a second round finish, or a finish by knockout.

Parlay UFC Bets

On Saturday, one bettor wagered $1 million on Amanda Nunes to win at #UFC250. The bet would win $166,666.70 and is the largest bet William Hill has ever taken on an MMA event. (via @BFawkesESPN) https://t.co/4YgKDBm0nM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

In this type, one can make predictions on multiple fights under one bet. This increases the amount one can win since the odds are compounded. Every prediction must come true to win the parlay.

For example, one can bet on:

Adensanya to win the fight. Finish by knockout. Under 1.5 rounds.

A bettor will have to be correct on all three predictions to win the parlay.