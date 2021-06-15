UFC betting lines: Which fighters are favorites to win at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige?

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige will feature a much-awaited bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the featherweight division of the UFC - Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, and Dan Ige. Both fighters are known for their durability inside the octagon, making this fight a potential 'Fight of the Year' contender.

The featherweight clash is difficult to predict, making the betting lines dead even for the fight. The odds for Zombie and Ige are -110.

In the co-main event, we will witness a heavyweight clash between Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak.

Spivak is an up-and-coming fighter in the heavyweight division of the UFC. 'Polar Bear' has had five appearances in the promotion and is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Oleinik is an MMA veteran. 'The Boa Constrictor' has had 75 fights and won 59 of them. Regardless of the fighter, nobody has an easy outing against Aleksei Oleinik.

But in this heavyweight showdown, the 26-year-old Spivak is the betting favorite. The betting odds for this fight are +175 and -225 for Oleinik and Spivak, respectively.

The betting lines for the main card for UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige are as follows:

Korean Zombie (-110) vs Dan Ige (-110)

Aleksei Oleinik (+175, underdog) vs Sergey Spivak (-225, favourite)

Matt Brown (+140, undedog) vs Dhiego Lima (-177, favourite)

Wellington Turman (+125, underdog) vs Bruno Silva (-155, favourite)

Marlon Vera (-250, favourite) vs Davey Grant (+195, underdog)

Tim Means (-200, underdog) vs Danny Roberts (+160, favourite)

The Korean Zombie will make his return to the octagon against UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige

'The Korean Zombie' will return to the octagon in June to fight Dan 'The Dynamite' Ige. Zombie was on an impressive win streak in the featherweight division with knockouts over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, but hit a brick wall against Brian Ortega. 'T-City' dominated the South Korean fighter for the entirety of the five-round fight.

Sung will be looking to put himself back in title contention with a win over Dan Ige.

Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808 ) just told me he likes to take souls in the cage, so how about an opponent who doesn't have one? Korean Zombie (@KoreanZombieMMA). Said he knows Zombie wants Volkanovski but if he doesn't get that fight, Ige would love to face him. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2020

Ige has called out Jung multiple times and has finally been granted his wish by the UFC. This will be a must-see fight for MMA fans around the world.

