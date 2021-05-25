UFC betting odds: Which fighters are favorites to win at the upcoming UFC 263 pay-per-view?

UFC 263 is set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2021.

The fight card will be headlined by a rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

In the co-main event, flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Brandon Moreno will battle it out once again for the 125-pound throne.

The main card will also have Stockon-native Nate Diaz going up against Britain's Leon Edwards in an unprecedented five-round non-title clash.

Ahead of the blockbuster pay-per-view, let's take a look at the betting odds for the blockbuster event.

UFC 263 Betting Odds:

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori: According to sports betting giant MyBookie.ag, Israel Adesanya is a -260 betting favorite against Marvin Vettori, who is the +200 underdog. Adesanya's undefeated streak at middleweight could be accredited to him being a favorite leading into the matchup. Additionally, in their first encounter, Adesanya handed "The Italian Dream" a split decision defeat.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno: Per MyBookie.ag, Deiveson Figueiredo is a -250 betting favorite compared to the +195 underdog Brandon Moreno for their upcoming rematch. Although their first meeting was ruled a draw (UFC 256), odds makers favor Figueiredo to win his next outing. The odds for the Brazilian can be attributed to him being a lethal striker (nine knockouts) and a talented grappler (BJJ black belt).

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz has been out of action since his controversial loss due to a doctor's stoppage against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The former UFC lightweight is making a return to the cage at UFC 263 against Leon 'Rocky' Edwards. Coming into the highly-anticipated five-round clash, Diaz is a huge betting underdog at +340, according to MyBookie.ag. Meanwhile, Edwards, who is still on the right side of 30, is a -480 favorite. The Englishman's eight-fight winning streak can be attributed to the massive gap in fighter odds.

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad: Welterweight veteran Demian Maia is making his return to the octagon at UFC 263 after his defeat to Gilbert Burns in 2020. His opponent, Belal Muhammad, is coming off a no-contest draw with Leon Edwards. Leading up to their clash, Muhammad is the -250 betting favorite against Maia, who is a +195 underdog. Muhammad's four-fight winning streak is likely to be the reason for the odds.

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill: The main card will open with a bout between light heavyweights Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill. Due to his undefeated career so far, Hill is a slight betting favorite (-290) against +230 underdog Craig.